Man Utd told to sell 11 players, including five-goal star and flop ‘sitting on his Playstation’

Former Aston Villa and Liverpool striker Dean Saunders has named 11 players that Erik ten Hag needs to sell at Man Utd over the next couple of windows.

The Red Devils have been struggling this season with Ten Hag unable to continue the strides he made in his first campaign at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag did get some relief from the pressure on Boxing Day as Man Utd came from two goals down to beat high-flying Aston Villa in the Premier League.

That moved them up from eighth to sixth in the Premier League, while Ten Hag’s men are out both the Champions League and the League Cup.

And Saunders has named 11 players that Man Utd and Ten Hag need to move on if they are to be successful under the leadership of new investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Saunders said on talkSPORT: “Man Utd, for me, don’t work hard enough. There’s a lot of players there who have survived five managers and they’ve got to leave the club. Obviously the manager has tried to get rid of a lot of them and the players know.

“If I tried to get rid of you [Jamie O’Hara] when you were at Wolves and you knew I was trying to get rid of you, are you going to pull trees up for me when we are losing 2-0 at half-time?

“You aren’t are you? You are going to go ‘don’t have a go at me, you’ve tried to sell me three times’.”

When asked by O’Hara who he would get rid of, Saunders added: “How long you got? For a start I would’ve got rid of [David] De Gea because he’d been there five years and he just sat behind the back four, didn’t open his mouth. Peter Schmeichel would’ve had them all by the throat.

“He’s not even got a club, that tells you how much he loves football, the candle has gone out for me. He’s not even got a club right now. How can he not have a club for six months if he loves football?”

Saunders added: “Luke Shaw has been there too long. Dalot is not good enough. [Raphael] Varane, he’s a good player but it’s not happened for him, he’s tried to get rid of Varane. Jonny Evans is not good enough. So there’s the back four.

“[Aaron] Wan-Bissaka, he’s tried to get rid of him. He’s got rid of Fred. [Scott] McTominay, he’s shown he doesn’t think he’s good enough.”

When suggested that McTominay – who has scored five goals this season – has been one of their best players, Saunders continued: “Yeah, but he’s not good enough to play for Man Utd, in my opinion. If you play for Man Utd in midfield you’ve got to be one of the best players in the world in midfield. You aren’t playing for Crystal Palace, Man Utd can choose anyone they want.

“They’ve got enough money to get the best players. [Marcus] Rashford has been there too long. [Anthony] Martial, drive him to the airport. Who else?

“He got rid of [Anthony] Elanga. Antony, drive him to the airport. [Rasmus] Hojlund, I think Hojlund is going to be good.

“I’ve got Hojlund in there. [Bruno] Fernandes could sit down and have an argument with me, ‘look at my stats’. If you had a look at Fernandes’ assists and goals he’s got an argument.

“[Jadon] Sancho, sitting on his Playstation earning 350 grand a week, drive him to the airport. I mean I don’t know how you are going to get out of that because there’s that much money involved, they are going to lose a fortune.

“[Harry] Maguire, get rid of Maguire. He’s tried to get rid of Maguire four times. He knows, Maguire, he plays Luke Shaw at centre-half.”