Man Utd told to sign £100m PL star ‘ASAP’ with ‘early agreement’ for Man City target expected

Manchester United have been told to sign Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson “as soon as possible”, and an ‘early agreement’ is expected.

Recent reports have claimed that Man Utd and Man City are the main contenders in the running to sign Nottm Forest star Anderson, who has emerged as one of the standout midfielders in the Premier League.

Anderson has become a leading target for Man Utd and City as they look to rebuild their midfields this summer, though he could cost around £100m.

Over the weekend, a report claimed an ‘early agreement’ for Anderson and his buying club is expected, with a move before the World Cup to suit all parties.

Man Utd have also been linked with other potential midfield targets, but former Man City star Gareth Barry thinks Anderson is the best option for Michael Carrick’s side.

“Manchester United are certainly going to be looking for a Casemiro replacement,” Barry told BoyleSports.

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“Elliot Anderson is probably a slightly different player and a very different age, his skillset is a lot different. But I do like Anderson.

“If you’re a Man Utd scout, you’ll mention him. He’s one of the best off-the-ball players. He presses to limit the attacking player’s space. He’s one of the best around, and he’s capable of going the other way as well.

“That’s why Thomas Tuchel’s got him in his starting eleven over a lot of big-name players with England, and he’s a possible starter for the World Cup team.

“So I’m sure he’s being discussed in the Old Trafford boardroom, as well as maybe other teams.”

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Barry has also encouraged Man Utd to get a deal “done as soon as possible” in the coming months.

“I think, from that sort of experience for a player and a club, if the deal is going to happen, try to get it done as soon as possible,” Barry added.

‘I think it just helps everyone. It helps both clubs and helps the player, especially going into a big tournament.

“He doesn’t want to be thinking about his club future while trying to win the World Cup for England. It’s not going to help anyone. Also, the price tag could be a bit steeper if he has a good tournament.

“If something like that is going to happen and the player’s got his head around the fact that it’s time for a move, it’s certainly better to be done before the tournament than after.”

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