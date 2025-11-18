A pundit has explained why he thinks Manchester United need to sign replacements for two stars, but there are five “positives” under Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils have made progress under head coach Amorim this season as they are five games unbeaten in the Premier League. They are currently only one point adrift of the Champions League places.

Man Utd declined to a new low under Amorim last season as his squad struggled to adapt to his favoured 3-4-3 formation, but they recruited well in the summer to build a well-equipped team.

Benjamin Sesko has had his critics as he gets up to speed with life in the Premier League, but Sanne Lammens, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha have made a great impact in recent weeks.

However, Man Utd still have improvements to make if they are to win the Premier League and/or Champions League in the next couple of years, with their priority to sign a centre-midfielder.

Former Liverpool star Don Hutchinson thinks Man Utd are on track, but he has encouraged them to replace Amad Diallo and Diogo Dalot.

“I think the win at Anfield has helped them massively. Because you can’t underestimate when you’re losing games and you’re getting done by Grimsby, and you’re getting beat by Brentford, it’s not great,” Hutchinson said in an interview with sportscasting.com.

“It’s a bit doom and gloom and it’s like win two, lose one. The league table, because it’s early, helps.

“Last weekend against Tottenham, if they won, they went second, which is psychologically huge. You’re in a decent little space because you’re playing quite well.

“The job’s not done yet, but the league position would say, if we win we’re marching towards Champions League football, into second.

“Then you go to Anfield and beat Liverpool. That puts him in a good frame of mind. I’m still not sold on his system in terms of personnel. I don’t think Dalot’s a left wing-back. I don’t think Amad’s a right wing-back.”

However, Hutchinson thinks five players have been “positives” for Man Utd this season.

“There’s a lot of questions that I ask from a tactical point of view,” Hutchinson added.

“I’m a little bit baffled but what you’ve got to say is with the likes of Mason Mount’s form, Cunha, Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes, and Casemiro’s upturn.

“I still think there’s a group of players now where if you go back towards last season, I couldn’t name you one Man United player apart from Bruno that’s improved under Amorim.

“Now I’m starting to see three or four or five. So that’s a positive.”