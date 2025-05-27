Man Utd told to ‘take’ £100m ‘offer’ and ‘push’ Bruno Fernandes out of Old Trafford

Man Utd have been told that they should “push” Bruno Fernandes “out” of the club if they receive a £100m “offer” from Saudi Arabia.

The Red Devils have had a nightmare season in the Premier League with victory over Aston Villa on Sunday seeing them finish 15th in the table.

Man Utd had a chance to qualify for the Champions League via the Europa League but they lost the final against Tottenham last Wednesday.

The Red Devils hierarchy lost the chance to boost their budget with Champions League football and now they could have to rely on some sales of key players to help fund recruitment.

One player linked with a move away from Old Trafford is captain Fernandes with the Portugal international wanted by Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal.

There are rumours that the Saudi Pro League club have already launched an offer of around £84m in the hope that Fernandes will swap Man Utd for the Middle East.

And now former Chelsea and Aston Villa forward Tony Cascarino insists that Man Utd should “take” the money for Fernandes if the Al-Hilal bid reaches £100m.

Cascarino told talkSPORT: “I would snap their hand off. It’s time for a number of big decisions to be made and he’s one of them. If they’re getting offered £100m for a 30-year-old, you take it. You absolutely take it.

“It’s money that you’ve got to use very wisely on people that you’ve identified to bring in. I’d take it immediately.

“If that was the offer, I think Man United would even have to push him a bit [towards the move] and say ‘we’re looking in a different direction now’.”

Speaking on his future after losing the Europa League final, Fernandes said: “I have always been honest. I’ve always said I will be here until the club says to me that it’s time to go.

“I’m eager to do more, to be able to bring the club the great days. In the day that the club thinks that I’m too much or it’s time to part ways, football is like this, you never know it. But I’ve always said it and I keep my word in the same way.

“If the club thinks it’s time to part ways because they want to do some cashing in or whatever, it’s what it is, and football sometimes is like this.”

Man Utd boss Amorim insisted again on Tuesday that he wants to keep Fernandes at the club, he told reporters: “For sure Bruno takes responsibility. He’s really important for us. He’s really important also for what we want to build with this team.”