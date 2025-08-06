Manchester United have been told to sanction a move for a Newcastle United star for a transfer the Premier League giants are “crying out for”.

It emerged on Wednesday that the Red Devils are closing in on their fourth summer signing as they have struck a ‘total agreement’ with Newcastle United target Benjamin Sesko.

The 22-year-old striker is set to follow Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon in signing for Man Utd, who still have plenty to do this summer.

Marcus Rashford is the only member of Man Utd’s so-called bomb squad to leave this summer, so they have several outcasts still to offload.

United also remain in the market for signings amid reports suggesting that they are in the market for a goalkeeper and defensive midfielder.

However, United may need to think outside of the box due to their limited funds and have been linked with a surprise move for Newcastle United star Nick Pope following Aaron Ramsdale’s move to St James’ Park.

Former Premier League goalkeeper Ben Foster has explained why Man Utd’s board should sanction a move for Pope in the closing weeks of this window.

“Manchester United are absolutely crying out for a goalkeeper,” Foster said on his Fozcast podcast.

“You’d do so much worse than getting Nick Pope. I think it would be a fantastic fit, I really do.

“If you’re looking to get it to the forward areas as quickly as possible, Nick Pope’s your boy and he’ll stop goals. Onana’s had this big injury at the start of pre-season and he’s looking like he’ll only get that fit maybe just for the start of the season.

“But you don’t want that from your goalkeeper. You want him to have had four or five pre-season games and weeks and weeks of training.

“There were also a lot of questions raised at the end of last season thinking that he’s probably not going to be the first choice goalkeeper. Nick Pope will be looking at this thinking, ‘Hmm’.”

Regarding United’s pursuit of a striker, former assistant Rene Meulensteen reckons they would have been better off signing Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins over Sesko.

“I look at someone like Ollie Watkins who may be available,” Meulensteen said.

“He’s a hard-working player with similar features to Sesko, except that he already has Premier League experience which is priceless. I think Sesko would probably cost more than Watkins too.

“Why doesn’t the club bring in Watkins and allow the coaches to work closely with Hojlund to allow him to develop?

“It’s a waste of an investment otherwise – they paid close to £80m for him and they’re in danger of selling him for less than half of that unless he develops.”