Man Utd told Ten Hag would be tempted to pay €250m to sign flop who is ‘worst purchase ever’

A Dutch journalist thinks Erik ten Hag “would have considered” paying €250m to sign Manchester United flop Antony from Eredivisie giants Antony.

The Brazil international was one of Ten Hag’s favourites during their time together at Ajax and the head coach pursued him throughout last year’s summer transfer window.

Ajax held firm on their asking price throughout the window and they ended up doing really well out of this deal as Man Utd paid £85m to sign the winger.

Antony has been affected by off-field issues this season as his former girlfriend has accused him of assault and he’s struggled to make a substantial impact for the Red Devils.

Gary Neville labelled Antony “embarrassing” after last month’s 3-0 loss to Man City in the Manchester derby and he’s recently been linked with a shock move to Brazilian outfit Flamengo.

Dutch journalist Rene van der Gijp thinks Antony is becoming known as one of United’s “worst purchases” but Ten Hag was desperate to sign him.

“How about having the wind with the sale of Antony for €100m,” Van der Gijp said (via Sport Witness).

“That is really having the wind in your sails though. He is seen at Manchester United as the worst purchase ever.

“Ten Hag didn’t know any more at one point either. I think if Ajax had asked €250m for Antony, Ten Hag would have considered it too.

“You were in such a flow as Ajax at the time but you have to keep in the back of your mind that one day it will also pass.”

OPINION: Man Utd and VAR in a race to become biggest flop of a comedic season

Club legend Andy Cole recently admitted that Antony would “drive him absolutely mad” if they played together.

“He would drive me absolutely mad,” Cole told Sky Sports.

“He’s an individual, we all know he’s very left-footed, he’s an individual who never goes to the right-hand side so as a centre-forward, if you’re making a run to the near post you know you’re never going to get it.

“He’s going to check back, you’re not sure when he’s going to put it in the box.

“He doesn’t score enough goals for me, he doesn’t create enough chances for his teammates. So you look at that and say, ‘okay, what are you giving?’. That’s what you’re expecting from him.

“They’ve spent a hell of a lot of money on him, the manager’s backed him and he’s found it really, really tough.”

FEATURE: Arsenal pair and Manchester United striker earn spots in our worst summer signings XI