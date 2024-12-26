Manchester United have been advised that it may be the “best decision” to “terminate” one player’s contract as he needs to be “let go”.

Ruben Amorim was recently appointed to replace Erik ten Hag at Man Utd and he’s got a huge job at Old Trafford. He has four wins, one draw and four defeats in his nine games as they sit nine points adrift of the Champions League places.

Man Utd will look to return to winning ways on Boxing Day as they visit Wolves and it’s clear that Amorim needs to oversee a huge rebuild.

The 39-year-old has several problem positions, but it is understood that their priority will be to sign a left-back as they cannot rely on Luke Shaw or Tyrell Malacia.

Shaw only made 12 Premier League appearances last season and he’s also barely featured for Man Utd this term. He has only been on the pitch for 98 minutes in three matches this campaign.

READ: Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle already know their greatest January signing ever



The England international made his first appearance of the 2024/25 season at the end of November, but he’s missed recent matches after suffering a “small setback”.

It remains to be seen when Shaw will return and former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown thinks they could ‘terminate his contract’ as this would be the “best decision”.

“I keep coming back to this issue with Shaw,” Brown told Football Insider.

“They’re a far better team with him at left-back. But they know all about his injury situation and it’s gone on for far too long.

“So they’ve got to make a decision for the player, the club, and for England, about his future at Man United.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Ex-Man Utd coach reveals reason Ten Hag ‘persisted’ with £82m flop as one teammate ‘missed out’

👉 Man Utd ‘green light’ Rashford exit as INEOS ‘follow Sancho blueprint’ with alternative move snubbed

👉 Man Utd make ‘offer’ for Amorim ‘obsession’ as they plan £190m splurge on three signings

“They say it’s a half strain or a hamstring strain, but I’ve never seen a calf strain keep someone out for the amount of time he has been out for.

“But whatever the issue is, he’s not playing and he’s collecting a big wage which could be used to bring in a new player if they can get him off the books.

“It might be the best decision for them that they let him go, because we know they want to bring somebody else in in his position.

“It’s a difficult decision because everybody knows how good he can be when he’s fit.

“Then you’ve got the issue of finding a club who are willing to sign him knowing his history because it’s not like his contract is running out this season or anything. But if it becomes a possibility, I think they might have to move him on.”