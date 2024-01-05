Man Utd told to be ‘relieved to get £5m back’ for ‘deadweight’ whose agent ‘deserves a slap’

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan reckons Man Utd should be “relieved to get £5m back” for Borussia Dortmund-bound Jadon Sancho.

The Red Devils spent £72m on Sancho in 2021 in a deal to take him to Old Trafford from Dortmund after contributing eight goals and 11 assists in 26 Bundesliga matches the previous season.

Sancho headed to Man Utd as one of the hottest properties in world football but his time at Old Trafford has become a nightmare for both parties.

The 23-year-old came off the bench for the Red Devils’ first three matches of the campaign before being left out of the squad for their 3-1 loss to Arsenal in early September.

Erik ten Hag claimed the England international had been omitted because of his poor performances in training but Sancho denied that on social media and insisted he had been made a “scapegoat” for their poor start to the season.

The Man Utd winger eventually deleted the post but has since refused to apologise to Ten Hag over the incident and has been made to train away from the first-team facilities.

Sancho is now on the verge of rejoining Dortmund on loan until the end of the season with The Athletic claiming the Bundesliga side’s ‘heavily subsidised engagement will only cost them €3million all-in until May’.

Both ex-Palace chairman Jordan and Danny Murphy have given their opinion on the disastrous signing and think all parties are to blame to some extent.

“I think it’s ludicrous it has got to this decision from both sides and he has conducted this poorly, whoever is managing him deserves a slap in the chops,” Murphy said on talkSPORT.

“He was never a £300,000 a week player in the first place,” Jordan added. “I don’t think he’s a particularly great player. They tried to buy him in the previous year and somehow they have this problem of trying to offload him.

“If I was United, I would be relieved to get £5 million back for him. He’s been a deadweight for United, a deadweight for the club and he has a history of behaving in this fashion. He has done it before and maybe Ten Hag didn’t want to put up with it.”

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has brought us the very latest update on Sancho’s imminent loan move to Dortmund.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Jadon Sancho’s travel arrangements to Marbella to join BVB training camp are being prepared — and final details are being discussed with Man United. Fee will be around €4m between loan and salary coverage.”