Man Utd told to demolish Old Trafford and build ‘innovative’ new stadium by architects

Man Utd have been told by architects in charge of their Old Trafford redevelopment project to knock the stadium down and build a new one.

It was announced on Christmas Eve that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has agreed to buy a 25 per cent stake in the Red Devils and inject around £236m into the Premier League club.

As well as refurbishing the debt-laden club’s infrastructure under the agreement, INEOS will inject £158m to upgrade Old Trafford.

A source has told the Daily Telegraph that Ratcliffe and his team will undertake a ‘very detailed scoping exercise on what needs doing to Old Trafford’ before work begins.

The global architectural design firm Populous were appointed in April to create a plan for Old Trafford with the Daily Telegraph adding that there are currently three options on the table.

Man Utd will embark on ‘either a small makeover project, expansion of the south stand over the adjacent railway and complete redevelopment of the existing ground, or the creation of an entirely new stadium.’

Chief executive of Populous, Chris Lee, reckons building a new stadium “may well turn out to be the most cost effective solution” as they work alongside management consultants Legends International as they advise the club.

When asked what his preference would be, Lee told the Daily Telegraph: “Well, I would say this wouldn’t I, but I feel the new build may well turn out to be the most cost effective solution.

“Yes, the initial outlay is obviously the highest of the three options but there is so much land available to develop there.

“They [United] could carry on using the existing ground while building work is underway, meaning no decline in matchday revenues.

“Architecturally, in the space available you could do something really innovative and exciting. There would be no space constrictions.

“We’ve done the work with Legends to look at all the feasibility options, multiple different versions of renovations of Old Trafford and also what a new build could potentially look like, all of it focused on how we can create an amazing fan experience. Manchester United are very focused on that.”

On whether they could leave Old Trafford untouched, Lee added: “I think that would be unwise. And I believe there is a recognition within the club that something has to be done.

“The building is reaching the end of its natural life – the cabling, the electricity supplies, everything is nearing its sell by date. And the interiors are very cramped and difficult in places.

“I would say updating is crucial not just to maintain the club’s position, but just to keep the place functional.”

On the next stage of the process, Lee continued: “As far as we understand the plans have been on hold during the sale process,” he said. “But we believe the ideas we presented are very robust.”