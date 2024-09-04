Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has been told that the “right time” to leave the Premier League club was “two years ago” but he still “needs a move”.

Rashford was superb for Man Utd during Erik ten Hag’s first season in charge during the 2022/23 campaign as he scored 30 goals across all competitions.

Despite this, his performances dramatically declined last season and he has also struggled at the start of this campaign.

Some have argued that the Man Utd star would be better off leaving the English giants and he’s been heavily linked with French champions Paris Saint-Germain in recent transfer windows.

Chris Waddle has accused Rashford of “not caring” as he “needs a move away”.

“I can see why Lee Carsley has left Marcus Rashford out of the England squad, he doesn’t do enough. On his game, he’s a terrific player, as we saw two years ago when he scored over 30 goals, he was on fire that season – that’s what you want out of him,” Waddle said.

“Since then, we haven’t seen that. Last season he didn’t do it, and he hasn’t so far this season either. I don’t know whether it’s a lack of desire or passion, it just feels as if he’s not even on the pitch sometimes.

“He doesn’t look like he cares. He hasn’t been there over the last season and the start of this season.

“I think Manchester United should have sold him two years ago after that electric season, that was the right time – he needs a move away.

“He’s been at United his entire life and sometimes players just get comfortable – I think that’s what it is. Erik ten Hag will be thinking, ‘I know what this kid is capable of’ but he just doesn’t do it.”

Waddle has also commented on £73m flop Jadon Sancho as he has argued that the Chelsea loanee would be “better off playing in Europe”.

“I do believe that Jadon Sancho has ability,” Waddle added. “I just think his game is suited to abroad and not the Premier League.

“The Premier League is too quick and physical for him. I’ve not really seen a game where he’s played well in a Manchester United shirt and you can actually say, ‘how good was he today’. I think going back to Borussia Dortmund took all of that pressure back off him and he relished that.

“I think he’s better off playing in France, Spain or Germany. Slower games suit him, and the Premier League requires a lot of work and it’s too much to ask from him – I don’t think it’s his game.

“If Chelsea can get something out of him, then fair play, but if he wants to get back into the England squad and be a top player, he’s better off playing in Europe.”