Manchester United have been urged to move for a ‘world-class’ striker to help end their struggles in front of goal.

A nightmare showing against Fulham, despite winning, from the young Danish forward has shined a light on their attacking issues.

Two goals in 18 Premier League games makes for poor reading but Hojlund has now failed to score in 36 of his 48 Premier League games for United since joining from Atalanta in a deal worth £72million in 2023.

Despite moments of promise shown last season, the 21-year-old is starting to cause frustration among fans and his partner Joshua Zirkzee is failing to flatter as well – managing no shots after coming on against Fulham.

While the January deadline is unlikely to bring any respite in that position, United are likely to have a striker down as a key target for the summer transfer window.

Ex-Man United defender Rio Ferdinand believes there is one target that stands out in Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray, who he believes United should go and get now.

“I’ve watched him [Hojlund] the last two games closely and I’m like, it just doesn’t add up,” said Ferdinand. “I’d be going to get Osimhen now.

“If we could do it from a financial standpoint, get him on loan, I’d go and get Osimhen now. [He] guarantees you somebody who can get on the end of things, scores goals, he’s experienced, done it at the top level.”

Can United sign Osimhen?

As it stands, the Nigerian forward will remain in Turkey until the end of the season as he is currently enjoying a fruitful spell with 16 goals and five assists in 20 games.

Labelled as ‘world-class‘ by Jose Mourinho, the 26-year-old is one of the best forwards that will be available come the summer.

However, ESPN journalist Mark Ogden has claimed that United would consider Ferdinand’s wishes of signing him mid-season, but it seems unlikely and it may be something to revisit in the summer.

