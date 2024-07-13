£60m Premier League star ‘wants to join’ Man Utd after Ten Hag ‘seals’ summer signing

Brentford and England striker Ivan Toney ‘wants to join’ Man Utd in the summer transfer window, according to Sport Bild reporter Christian Falk.

The Red Devils have wrapped up their first signing of the summer with widespread reports confirming it is now just a matter of time before Joshua Zirkzee completes his move to Old Trafford.

Man Utd have been desperate to sign a new forward this summer and now the Red Devils have “sealed” a deal for Bologna’s Zirkzee.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed in his Caught Offside column on Saturday morning: “Joshua Zirkzee deal, sealed as expected… as Man United are now fully focused on Matthijs de Ligt. Negotiations underway with Bayern as a five year deal with de Ligt has been already agreed.

“Bayern will receive 50% of Joshua Zirkzee fee from Bologna, almost €21m after agreement reached with Man United. Hasan Salihamidzić negotiated that sell-on clause worth 50% of future sale when he sold Zirkzee to Bologna.”

There are rumours Man Utd still want to sign a centre-forward on top of Zirkzee with Brentford’s Toney heavily linked to some of the Premier League’s top clubs.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has previously hinted that new £30m signing Igor Thiago is their replacement for Toney, who it seems inevitable they lose this summer.

Responding to Frank’s comments during the BBC’s Euro 2024 coverage, Toney said: “I didn’t hear him say that! I can’t predict the future and if I could I wouldn’t be sat here in front of you guys. What will be will be and my main focus is playing well and doing well for my country.

“I’ve been through it (transfer speculation) before. There’s been lots of talk of me going here, there and everywhere before in my career and I just don’t let outside noise get to me.

“I’m here with England now, and the main focus is doing well for England and whatever happens, happens. I can’t control it. From 18 when I was supposed to go to Wolves I was all excited and getting involved in all of it, then it didn’t happen, it hurt me.

“So since then, I thought, ‘Why am I trying to take control of things when I don’t need that pressure?’ I just let people who take care of those things to do it and I focus on the pitch.”

And amid links in recent days to Man Utd, Sport Bild journalist Falk insists that the Red Devils are “interested” and that Toney “wants to join” Erik ten Hag’s side.

Falk wrote on X: “Beside the Transfer of Joshua Zirkzee (23), Manchester United is interested in Ivan Toney (28), striker, contract til 2025 Toney wants to join Manchester United Brentford is already informed by the Agent of the striker.”