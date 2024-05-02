According to reports, Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel has ‘told close allies’ his stance on replacing Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

Ten Hag’s first season at Man Utd was successful but this campaign has been significantly more difficult.

The Red Devils exited the Champions League and Carabao Cup prematurely, while they sit sixth in the Premier League.

Man Utd avoided a major scare against Coventry City to reach the FA Cup final but a win at Wembley against Man City later this month may not be enough for Ten Hag to keep his job.

Last week, a report from Football Insider claimed Man Utd are ‘set to move on’ from Ten Hag and Tuchel has ’emerged as the top candidate’ to replace him.

Tuchel previously had a successful stint in the Premier League with Chelsea as he helped them win the Champions League.

The 50-year-old was a victim of Todd Boehly’s takeover as the Chelsea chairman replaced him with Graham Potter not too long after taking control of the Premier League giants.

Tuchel was only out of work for six months as Bayern Munich appointed him in March 2023.

Under him, Bayern Munich have struggled this season. They have reached the semi-finals of the Champions League but missed out on the Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen.

Tuchel’s summer exit has already been confirmed and he is being linked with a return to the Premier League ahead of next season.

West Ham are also expected to be in the market for a new manager in the summer with David Moyes likely to leave the club upon the expiry of his current contract.

According to The Daily Mail’s Sami Mokbel, they are unlikely to appoint Tuchel.

“They’ve got a long-term interest in Tuchel, but I know previously when Tuchel originally left Chelsea, West Ham were interested and Tuchel had reservations about joining the club,” Mokbel said on the JDS Podcast.

“I’m not sure whether that will have changed.”

According to reports, Tuchel to Man Utd is more likely. Football Insider claims ‘he has told close allies that he is “very keen” on the Man Utd manager job’.

‘The 50-year-old believes Champions League success this season could swing it for him, with Bayern Munich preparing for a semi-final second leg against Real Madrid after drawing Tuesday’s first instalment. ‘Sources told Football Insider last month that the former PSG and Chelsea boss has emerged as the top contender for the role along with Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi. ‘Football Insider has reported that the Dutchman under “massive pressure” to keep his job after a hugely unconvincing season.’

