‘Top January transfer target’ at Man Utd revealed with exit to go through in next 24 hours

Man Utd will look to make a new signing in the January transfer window with INEOS ‘desperate’ to bring in a defensive midfielder, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent over £200m on new signings in the summer transfer window with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko, Diego Leon and Senne Lammens all joining.

INEOS put their full weight behind Ruben Amorim in the transfer market despite his disastrous first season in charge of Man Utd.

Amorim led his side to an awful 15th-placed finish in the Premier League, while they lost the Europa League final against Tottenham to miss out on Champions League qualification.

The Man Utd head coach is now under pressure to deliver European football at a minimum this season as the Red Devils hierarchy aim to win the Premier League title by 2028.

Man Utd have had a mixed start to the new Premier League campaign with one win, one loss and one draw meaning they are in the top half of the table after three matches.

The main criticism of the Red Devils’ summer business was their failure to sign a new defensive midfielder amid interest in Brighton star Carlos Baleba.

It is understood that the Seagulls want a British transfer record fee for the Cameroon international with the Red Devils opting to sign a striker instead.

But Man Utd have not taken their eye off a key area of the team with Football Insider claiming that the Red Devils are ‘desperate to sign a defensive midfielder in the January transfer window’.

Man Utd ‘are looking for a powerful and athletic player to give their midfield a new lease of life’ but the Red Devils will be unable to sign Baleba in the winter.

Fans will be hoping that Lammens is an upgrade on Andre Onana, who has been dropped in the early stages of the season for Turkey international Altay Bayindir.

Onana’s one appearance this season came against Grimsby Town with the League Two side dumping Man Utd out of the League Cup on penalties.

The Cameroon international made two mistakes against Grimsby and Amorim has now lost faith in the goalkeeper, who is set to join Turkish side Trabzonspor in the next 24 hours.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Tuesday that Onana is set to have a medical in Turkey on Thursday, he wrote on X: ‘André Onana’s travel to Turkey for Trabzonspor loan move will take place on Thursday. Medical already booked.’