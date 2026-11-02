Man Utd: Top journalist predicts Carrick sack stance if Red Devils lose to Roma

The Athletic’s Andy Mitten has given his prediction over Michael Carrick’s future at Man Utd if the Red Devils lose to Roma this week.

Man Utd face the Serie A side on Tuesday at Old Trafford in the Champions League with the Red Devils currently 20th out of 36 teams in the league phase of the European competition.

Carrick’s side will be looking to end a nine-match winless run in all competitions, while they have lost their last three matches against Como, Bournemouth and Chelsea.

Carrick survived the crisis talks between members of the Man Utd hierarchy last week and there are rumours he will be given until the November international break to turn around results.

There were some encouraging signs from Carrick’s side in the first half against Chelsea but they struggled in the second half as the Blues dominated to win 2-0.

When asked in a Man Utd Q&A on The Athletic‘s website whether the Red Devils board were right to give Carrick more time, Mitten answered: “Yes, but I’m also surprised they did.

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“All of this isn’t just on the head coach and Carrick deserves a bit more time, though it’ll be incredibly difficult given the quality of their upcoming opponents, the low confidence and the injuries. Previous managers were dismissed somewhat hastily because of media/fan outrage at poor results.

“I’m not convinced it was right to sack all of them as early as the club did, even if it felt like the right thing to do at the time. And I’m not convinced anyone else can come in and dramatically change things.”

On whether the players will get behind Carrick, Mitten replied: “I hope so, and I think so, and I’m told so — but I need to see the evidence. The dressing-room dynamic has changed a little, and so have United’s tactics — which may have been needed, since rivals quickly suss you out.

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“Are players buying into the tactical shift as United have gone from a mid-low block side to a team that jumps (usually ineffectively) into a press? There’s not much evidence, yet United had to change because they can’t be a counter-attacking team at Old Trafford. Players have also seen how fans feel about their manager. And about them.”

Carrick sack at Man Utd after Roma ‘depends on the manner of any loss’ – Mitten

When asked what he thinks will happen if Man Utd lose to Roma in midweek, Mitten added: “Depends on the manner of any loss. If it’s a hammering like against Como and Bournemouth, that’s different from a narrow 2-1 defeat with United playing significantly better.

“Plenty of top United sides have been defeated at Stamford Bridge. I can’t believe I’m writing this, but that’s the reality. And if United get a hammering and the mood gets even worse, then the pressure increases to make a managerial change. But if United were going to make a change this month, it would surely have been this week.”

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