Jeff Stelling has suggested that Manchester United managerial favourite Eddie Howe shouldn’t “go anywhere near” the club in its current state.

After United lost 3-0 to Bournemouth on Sunday, it’s felt current boss Michael Carrick is done at the club. He’s not overseen a win for more than a month, and has lost three of his last four games, with the red Devils now 16th in the Premier League.

Crunch talks are believed to be taking place, but the overwhelming feeling is that they won’t end positively for the boss.

Former Newcastle manager Howe, who left his post in the summer, is felt to be the favourite to take over from Carrick.

But amid something of a tire fire at Old Trafford, it’s not believed he should do so.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Ally McCoist suggested players would currently choose Manchester City, Arsenal or Liverpool ahead of United because they have a better chance of success at those clubs.

In response, co-host Stelling said: “The same applies to managers. People talk Eddie Howe, if I’m Eddie Howe I’m not going anywhere near this. I know it’s Manchester United.”

Eddie Howe ready for Man Utd talks

But it seems Stelling’s fears will not be taken into account by Howe. Our friends at TEAMtalk are among those who suggest the former Newcastle boss is the main target at Old Trafford.

They state that Howe’s availability is a significant attraction, having parted company with Newcastle ahead of this season.

Director of football Jason Wilcox is said to see the Englishman as his favourite target, having briefed United ownership on the ongoing situation, which will likely end with a managerial change.

Further to that, Sky Sports has stated Howe is ready to speak to United about becoming their next boss, despite leaving Newcastle just months ago to recharge after a period there.

Insiders Rob Dorsett and Dan Khan revealed: ‘If Carrick is to depart, Julian Nagelsmann and Eddie Howe are the two front runners to take over at Old Trafford. Both are available to start quickly, and neither would require any compensation to be paid.

‘Howe, when he resigned as Newcastle manager in July, said he wanted to take a break from football to recharge his batteries. But Sky Sports News has been told he would be interested in talking to United, should a vacancy become available.

‘Howe was recommended by United’s former sporting director Dan Ashworth as a suitable candidate in the past, having got to know him well during his time at Newcastle. Wilcox, United’s current director of football, is thought to favour hiring a coach with Premier League experience.’

READ MORE: Premier League sack race: Carrick still somehow here, for now, with Pierre Sage ready to replace him