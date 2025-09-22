Bruno Fernandes is behind just two players for Premier League goals against the Big Six for Manchester United, and should get enough penalties to catch them.

From a fairly obvious top five to an unlikely challenge from Javier Hernandez and Ashley Young, here is every player to have scored for Man Utd in Premier League matches against Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham since the start of the 2010/11 season – the first in which they comprised the top six.

We have even broken it down into goals against each opponent before confirming the overall totals. These numbers are accurate as of the last Man Utd game versus a Big Six side (2-1 v Chelsea on September 20, 2025).

v Arsenal

Marcus Rashford (6)

Wayne Rooney (4)

Jesse Lingard, Robin van Persie (3)

Bruno Fernandes, Ander Herrera, Park Ji-sung, Cristiano Ronaldo, Antonio Valencia, Danny Welbeck, Ashley Young (2)

Antony, Patrice Evra, Marouane Fellaini, Anthony Martial, Lisandro Martinez, Juan Mata, Scott McTominay, Nani, Paul Pogba (1)

v Chelsea

Anthony Martial (5)

Bruno Fernandes, Javier Hernandez, Marcus Rashford, Wayne Rooney (4)

Casemiro (3)

Alejandro Garnacho, Jesse Lingard, Scott McTominay, Robin van Persie (2)

Ander Herrera, Daniel James, Romelu Lukaku, Harry Maguire, Juan Mata, Nani, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, Chris Smalling, Nemanja Vidic (1)

v Liverpool

Marcus Rashford (5)

Wayne Rooney (4)

Dimitar Berbatov, Juan Mata, Robin van Persie (3)

Bruno Fernandes, Javier Hernandez (2)

Amad, Daley Blind, Ander Herrera, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Kobbie Mainoo, Anthony Martial, Lisandro Martinez, Rafael, Jadon Sancho, Nemanja Vidic (1)

v Manchester City

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford (5)

Wayne Rooney (4)

Bruno Fernandes (3)

Paul Pogba, Chris Smalling (2)

Amad, Antony, Marouane Fellaini, Darren Fletcher, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Phil Jones, Juan Mata, Scott McTominay, Nani, Robin van Persie, Jadon Sancho, Luke Shaw, Ashley Young (1)

v Tottenham

Marcus Rashford, Wayne Rooney (6)

Cristiano Ronaldo (4)

Bruno Fernandes (3)

Edinson Cavani, Fred, Nani, Danny Welbeck, Ashley Young (2)

Anderson. Michael Carrick, Marouane Fellaini, Mason Greenwood, Rasmus Hojlund, Shinji Kagawa, Anthony Martial, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Robin van Persie, Jadon Sancho, Nemanja Vidic (1)

Total (current players in italics)

Marcus Rashford (26)

Wayne Rooney (22)

Bruno Fernandes (14)

Anthony Martial (13)

Robin van Persie (10)

Cristiano Ronaldo (7)

Javier Hernandez, Juan Mata (6)

Jesse Lingard, Nani, Ashley Young (5)

Ander Herrera, Scott McTominay, Jadon Sancho, Danny Welbeck (4)

Dimitar Berbatov, Casemiro, Marouane Fellaini, Paul Pogba, Chris Smalling, Nemanja Vidic (3)

Amad, Antony, Edinson Cavani, Fred, Alejandro Garnacho, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Lisandro Martinez, Park Ji-sung, Antonio Valencia (2)

Anderson, Daley Blind, Michael Carrick, Patrice Evra, Darren Fletcher, Mason Greenwood, Rasmus Hojlund, Daniel James, Phil Jones, Shinji Kagawa, Romelu Lukaku, Harry Maguire, Kobbie Mainoo, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Rafael, Luke Shaw (1)