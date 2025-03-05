Andre Onana could be replaced by Mike Maignan in the summer.

AC Milan and France goalkeeper Mike Maignan has reportedly been put ‘on a diet’ by AC Milan’s manager in a ‘desperate move’ to end their ‘crisis’.

Maignan has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in recent years and he’s emerged as a potential target for Man Utd as they consider replacements for under-fire Andre Onana.

28-year-old Onana overcame adversity to impress for Man Utd during his debut season, but his performances have severely declined this term as he’s consistently made mistakes at key moments.

The Red Devils need signings in various positions this summer as they are 14th in our calendar year Premier League table and at risk of missing out on Europe ahead of next season.

To complicate matters, Man Utd are working with a tight budget and needs to offload unwanted talents to raise funds for signings.

Man Utd’s priority is expected to be the addition of a new striker, but they could do with signing upgrades across the pitch and Onana’s poor form could force them to enter the market for a new goalkeeper.

United are already linked with several potential replacements. Earlier this week, a report claimed Maignan has become their top target as INEOS prepares an ‘assault’.

However, a report in Italy claims AC Milan boss Sergio Conceicao is ‘trying everything’ to get the Serie A giants ‘out of this moment of crisis’.

It is claimed that ‘some weight problems’ have been ‘found’ and Conceicao has ‘decided to put players on a diet’ with ‘overweight’ Maignan ‘especially targeted’ and ‘under special obsersation’.

Regarding Conceicao’s ‘desperate move’, the report explains: