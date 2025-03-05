Man Utd target Maignan put ‘on diet’ after being deemed ‘too overweight’ by ‘desperate’ manager
AC Milan and France goalkeeper Mike Maignan has reportedly been put ‘on a diet’ by AC Milan’s manager in a ‘desperate move’ to end their ‘crisis’.
Maignan has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in recent years and he’s emerged as a potential target for Man Utd as they consider replacements for under-fire Andre Onana.
28-year-old Onana overcame adversity to impress for Man Utd during his debut season, but his performances have severely declined this term as he’s consistently made mistakes at key moments.
The Red Devils need signings in various positions this summer as they are 14th in our calendar year Premier League table and at risk of missing out on Europe ahead of next season.
To complicate matters, Man Utd are working with a tight budget and needs to offload unwanted talents to raise funds for signings.
Man Utd’s priority is expected to be the addition of a new striker, but they could do with signing upgrades across the pitch and Onana’s poor form could force them to enter the market for a new goalkeeper.
United are already linked with several potential replacements. Earlier this week, a report claimed Maignan has become their top target as INEOS prepares an ‘assault’.
However, a report in Italy claims AC Milan boss Sergio Conceicao is ‘trying everything’ to get the Serie A giants ‘out of this moment of crisis’.
It is claimed that ‘some weight problems’ have been ‘found’ and Conceicao has ‘decided to put players on a diet’ with ‘overweight’ Maignan ‘especially targeted’ and ‘under special obsersation’.
Regarding Conceicao’s ‘desperate move’, the report explains:
‘The Rossoneri coach has found some weight problems in a part of the squad and has decided to put the players on a diet.
‘In particular, among the various players over 90 kg, the Milan coach has especially targeted Mike Maignan, considered not very agile and reactive between the posts because he is too heavy and out of shape.
‘A situation that needs to be remedied quickly, keeping a close eye on their diet and then having all the players get on the scales every day to numerically verify the effects of the diet.
‘But that’s not all. To understand in detail the form of the individuals and the general condition of the squad, the Portuguese staff is also monitoring the sleep parameters of the players, often considered insufficient and outside the standards for a professional athlete.’