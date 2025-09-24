Eintracht Frankfurt manager Dino Toppmoller has thrown his hat into the ring for any future Man Utd job openings amid pressure on Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils have been struggling to get back to the top of English football since Sir Alex Ferguson left Old Trafford in 2013.

Last season was a particular disaster with Amorim’s side finishing 15th in the Premier League after he took over from Erik ten Hag early on in the campaign.

Man Utd have had a mixed start to this season too with two wins, one draw and two losses from their opening five Premier League matches.

With the Red Devils also losing in the League Cup to League Two outfit Grimsby Town, Amorim is under pressure to get his side to become more consistent in results and performances.

A report on Tuesday insisted that Man Utd have even made final ‘preparations’ for if they sack Amorim with a three-man shortlist put together.

And Frankfurt boss Toppmoller, who is a former RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich assistant manager, insists he would love to take over a Man Utd in the future.

Toppmoller said: “Basically, it’s a dream to be at Eintracht now.

“It’s simply a fantastic club. Here, as a teenager, I witnessed for the first time that my father was a Bundesliga coach. That naturally creates an emotional bond with a club.

“Thinking about abroad, I often played computer games as a child, always with one team: Manchester United. That would definitely be nice someday, because it’s an extraordinary club.

“When I was a teenager, Manchester United was, along with Real Madrid, the biggest club of all.”

Former Premier League midfielder Danny Murphy recently admitted that he doubts Amorim will last until the end of his contract in 2027 but reckons there has “been some progression” at Man Utd this season.

Murphy said on talkSPORT: “They haven’t shown any signs that they’re going to when they’ve had good performances or good wins before to then go on a run. They haven’t done it.

“So no, I wouldn’t say you can trust them but there will be a lot of hope there especially now they’ve got players back fit like (Matheus) Cunha.

“I find myself saying this bizarrely, knowing that there will be criticism of it, there’s actually been some positives for United to begin this season.

“I’ve seen every game and that system has become less of a problem. It’s been more about the personnel within the system.

“I thought the first game against Arsenal, they should have won and lost.

“They battered Burnley for the majority of it, ended up throwing a goal or two away to make it hard work but he still won the first half at Fulham and they should have been a couple of goals up.

“There’s been some good bits. There’s been some progression.”

Journalist Ben Jacobs has given the latest update, from what he’s heard, on Amorim’s future at Man Utd, he told GiveMeSport: “There is certainly appreciation for names like Oliver Glasner, but the sign that Amorim is still being backed is that there has been no outreach yet. There’s been no shortlisting yet. There hasn’t even, to my knowledge, been any succession planning yet.

“Manchester United still want to try and make it work with Ruben Amorim. That’s why he is likely to get a few more games, at least, before some of these other names perhaps come a bit more seriously to the fore if results don’t go according to plan for Amorim.”

