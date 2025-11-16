Manchester United are reportedly ‘torn over’ signing a new striker in January after Benjamin Sesko picked up an injury before the international break.

In the summer, one of Man Utd‘s priorities was to sign a new striker, as Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee only scored seven Premier League goals last season.

The Red Devils were linked with several potential targets, including Viktor Gyokeres and Liam Delap, before landing Sesko for around £74m.

Sesko has three goal involvements in his eleven Premier League appearances for United as he’s certainly been the least impressive of the club’s four marquee summer signings.

The Slovenia international has struggled for match fitness as he’s been eased in by Ruben Amorim, but Gary Neville and other pundits have prematurely criticised him.

Man Utd and Sesko were dealt a blow before the international break as the striker suffered a knee injury during his side’s draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

The severity of his injury is yet to be confirmed, but it has been reported that he could be unavailable for a few weeks.

Therefore, it has been suggested that the Red Devils could enter the market for another new striker in January, but a report from journalist Dean Jones for our pals at TEAMtalk claims they are ‘torn over’ signing a forward in the winter.

This is because they do not ‘want to block Sesko’s pathway to becoming a top Premier League No.9’, though they would step up their efforts to sign a new striker if Zirkzee leaves.

The report adds:

‘The Red Devils may become open to the idea, but sources are giving indications that they want to avoid having direct competition for Sesko as it is likely to harm his progress and could dent his confidence. ‘Man Utd remain totally committed to making sure his transfer becomes a success story.’

Like Zirkzee, Casemiro could leave Man Utd in 2026 as he is in the final year of his contract.

Man Utd have the option to extend his deal on the same terms until 2027 and he has been in great form, but they are unlikely to do this because he earns over £300,000 a week.

So, a report from Caught Offside claims Casemiro’s ‘future depends on his wage demands’.

