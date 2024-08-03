Man Utd reach ‘total agreement’ for third signing with medical and flight ‘booked’

Manchester United have reportedly come to an agreement to sign Noussair Mazraoui

Man Utd are closing in on their third signing of the summer as Noussair Mazraoui’s medical is ‘booked’, according to reports.

The Red Devils have made two signings so far this summer with Leny Yoro arriving from Lille and Netherlands international Joshua Zirkzee coming in from Bologna.

David Ornstein revealed on Friday that Man Utd had made a ‘double offer’ for Bayern Munich duo Matthijs de Ligt and Mazraoui, which was rejected by the Bavarians.

Reports claimed on Saturday that the Red Devils are now having ‘major reservations’ about moving for De Ligt, despite the injury to Yoro, with the Man Utd hierarchy having concerns about the overall cost of a deal for the centre-back, who has demanded £200k a week to sign.

But it now seems that a deal for Mazraoui is set to go through with that particular deal dependent on Man Utd being able to sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

And now Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna insists that Man Utd have ‘reached an agreement’ after West Ham moved for Wan-Bissaka.

Aouna wrote:

‘According to our information, everything has accelerated in this case. Manchester United has just reached an agreement with Bayern Munich for the transfer of Noussair Mazraoui. The amount is estimated at 25 million euros, too. ‘A total agreement has been reached with the Moroccan who had already shown his desire to join the club. All the lights are green for his arrival in the coming days. At the same time, and since it was necessary to move forward in this case, Manchester United has also moved forward on the departure of Aaron Wan-Bissaka. ‘The 26-year-old English full-back is expected to head to… West Ham, who have therefore abandoned the Mazraoui track to recover the Englishman. The Hammers have aligned themselves with Manchester United’s demands and an agreement has been reached. ‘All that is missing now is an agreement with the player, but West Ham’s salary offer should convince him to leave United and conclude this deal.’

Later on X, Aouna insisted that a deal was now ‘almost done’ with a medical and flight ‘booked’ for Tuesday as the Bayern Munich defender gets set to move to Old Trafford.

Aouna wrote on X: ‘IT’S ALMOST A DONE DEAL. Noussair Mazraoui will join Manchester United Bayern Munich authorized Noussair Mazraoui to join MU. The Moroccan right back will take private flight in the next days.

‘If nothing changes, medical test booked on Tuesday Contract valid until June + one year in option Erik Ten Hag wants Mazraoui for the the Community Shield.