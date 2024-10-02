Man Utd are a ‘total clown car’ and Jose Mourinho was absolutely right

The Champions League is back but mostly we’re still talking about Man Utd and whether the blame lies with manager or players.

City, Arsenal and Giles Brandreth

City fan here. Some Random CL points in no particular order.

Firstly, great to see the Stockport Iniesta start and then produce a lovely goal to boot. Same for the 21-year-old James McAtee who not only scored his first CL goal but came oh so close to a second. Another one to watch. Very comfortable win and should’ve been more.

Possession: Slovan 24%-76% City

Shots on target: Slovan 0-14 City

Shots off target: Slovan 2-11 City

Hit the woodwork: Slovan 0-3 City

Corners: Slovan 0-15 City

Secondly, and if they can stay injury-free, then this Arsenal defence is going to be an absolute b*stard to beat, and regardless of which competition they’re playing in. Made PSG look decidedly ordinary (which they are anyway) and I can only think of two meaningful chances the visitors had.

Thirdly, don’t you just love Celtic in the CL? It seems to me the football equivalent of Giles Brandreth insisting on his right to partake in SAS selection every year. In either scenario, the phrase ‘more in hope than expectation’ does neither any justice.

Mark (Please, PLEASE let Man United win tomorrow. #ETHneedsmoretime). MCFC

Man Utd are a mess

‘The majority of players back Ten Hag but the feeling in the dressing room is that he is on borrowed time, and that is said to have contributed to a dip in performance levels this season.’

And so we keep preforming the same old dance, maintaining the same charade. “Yeah the players have been bad,” say the players, you’d assume. “but it’s just because it’s clear he’s on borrowed time.” Sound familiar?

Maybe the players have been bad, because the players are absolutely f***ing dreadful, and never fail to crumble at the first sign of adversity. Maybe the manager is on borrowed time because, like every manager before him, he’s getting totally and completely ruined by his self-serving stars.

Is Erik awesome? Probably not. Should be be sacked? Probably so. Has anybody learned a lesson? Definitely not. Bring on the next one. I’ll be sure to mail again when Ruud gets a long term contract in July, and when he’s inevitably sacked next December. Total clown car.

Tomer, LFC (100% a red card. Try convincing something else “he just slipped”. Preferably someone who has never seen Bruno play before)

Man Utd need a totemic figurehead

Vinnie Pee, thank you for providing me with a reason to write into the esteemed mailbox on this wet and miserable Tuesday lunchtime. But I respectfully disagree.

For how many years now have we been singling out the players as not good enough, as mere deadwood to be cleared out? For how many more years will we keep hearing this familiar refrain?

Rashford, Maguire, Antony, Dalot and Casemiro are merely the latest in the firing line. But going back a decade, there’s been a litany of deadwood that HAS been cleared out and guess what? United still suck donkey balls.

Fellaini. Cleverley. Falcao. Di Maria. Schneiderlin. Blind. Rojo. Depay. Schweinsteiger. Martial. Lingard. Pogba. Lukaku. Sanchez. Sancho. “McFred”! All of whom pilloried by fans, myself included, and it turns out none of them were the problem. Sure, none of them were great, but now we’re finally shot of Fred, Wan Bissaka and McTominay and yet worse than ever! Baffling stuff.

United’s problem is that only a unique type of manager can be a sustained success at such a gigantic institution. It isn’t enough to merely be a good coach in and of itself. That just doesn’t cut the mustard. The manager has to be an exceptional leader, a totemic figurehead as well as an outstanding coach, a la Busby and Ferguson. Liverpool have/had much the same issue. It took Shankly and Klopp to revive them and guide them to new heights. But these kind of characters don’t grow on trees!

The glare of the spotlight is so harsh at United it can destroy good coaches with good reputations. It’ll be Erik Tin Tack before much longer and I won’t be disappointed. Erik’s on borrowed time. It’s clear he just isn’t up to it, like Moyes, van Gaal, Jose and Ole before him. No shame in not being up to standard, but there is shame in producing a slow, clueless group of players (I’m loath to say “team”) after two years and Christ knows how much money spent only to come up with something demonstrably worse. It boggles the mind.

I’m grateful to Erik for the cup wins. But that Top 10 of new lows under his tenure made for some pretty stark, sobering reading. It’s clear he’s not the one to revive us. But I’m damned if I know who could be.

PS. John Matrix, enjoy the show, it’ll likely carry on for many more years and get worse.

PPS. Adam, Leeds, fully agreed.

PPPS. I spent so long composing this mail, another mailbox has already since been published and therefore this probably won’t see the light of day. Always late to the party!

Lee Michael

Ten Hag got Klopped

I have to thank Dave, Manchester, for doing the research for me yesterday in demonstrating how it was the 7-0 humiliation Liverpool slapped onto United as the sliding doors moment in Ten Hag’s tenure.

As Dave points out, back in the good old days of Ten Hag’s first year, “There was a run of 31 games where his side won 24, with only 5 draws and 2 defeats, including 9 wins in a row.”

Then they faced a completely off-form Liverpool with a fully injury-free squad and got well and truly Klopped. 7-0. They’ve never recovered. They’ve been mentally crippled since that day, all the time knowing they can concede 4 or 5 on any given afternoon to pretty much any half-competent team.

Klopp deserves a statue for this alone. Not only did he bring back the glory days and put Liverpool back on their perch, but he also extinguished any chance of success for United under Hag, in one glorious afternoon.

7-0 (in case you forgot).

It’s all just so very lovely to watch.

Sean

Why Arsenal fans shouldn’t laugh

Not a Man United fan, but must ask the following question of Arsenal fans who seem to be delighted with their “demise”:

Your fanbase is famous for vocally reminding your rivals down the road that even at their best under Pochettino, they had less to show for it than you. Well then, a penny for your real thoughts while awful Ten Hag’s Man United has won more silverware than incredible Arteta’s Arsenal team.

Anon

Jose Mourinho will be laughing his balls off

So just saw that Fenerbahce host United on the 24th October in the Europa League, in which could be a must-win game for United the way things are going (Don’t see the team getting a result against Porto this Thursday)

My prediction, or should I say my hope actually, is Ten Hag gets the sack shortly after that game, where Mourinho can show the club they made a big mistake sacking him back in December 2018 instead of sticking with the egghead clown the club currently have and seem to love. Still remember when the news broke about the Mourinho sack, and sadly he was made out to be public enemy number 1 for being truthful about how badly run the club was, and proving that point given the club refused to sign him a proper CB at the time.

Whereas under Ten Hag, not only has one CB been purchased in Martinez, but another in De Ligt this summer and the defense somehow looks worse than before! On top of that experienced players like Casemiro, Mount and Eriksen have been signed, plus a few young attackers with good potential as well, so what excuses now? Ten Haag has been backed very well financially.

Ever since the 7-0 loss to Liverpool just under 18 months ago, Ten Hag has been a dead man walking in my opinion. The only decent stint he has had was his first 6 months at the club, it’s been crap otherwise and it’s no understatement to say that.

I’d like point out though that Ten Hag isn’t the only one to blame for this level of shitshow that’s taken place over the last year or so, we have seen this poor level of quality on the pitch happen under all managers since Fergie left apart from Mourinho and at a push Van Gaal.

Ten Hag never was and never will be up for the job. Get that Italian Inzaghi or that German Tuchel in, and hopefully with the semi decent squad which currently would be at their disposal, some credibility can be restored and league performance actually starts to become at least Top 6 worthy. Whether that’s optimistic or a sign of delusion, I don’t know, but pretty sure things aren’t going to improve too dramatically under Ten Hag, he’s reached his peak at United as a decent cup team at best.

Rami, Dubai (Ronaldo must be thinking, I also told you so didn’t I?)

Newcastle dull? Really?

Newcastle have had a slow start to this season in terms of goalscoring, Ash, but labelling us largely dull is wide of the mark.

I suppose you’ve just been spoiled by all that wonderful attacking football Man Utd are currently serving up? For reference Newcastle scored 85 goals last season and 68 the one before. For those wondering that was more than Man Utd scored in each of the two seasons.

Imagine losing at home to this Spurs team.

Chris, NUFC

Is Man Utd’s squad so obviously better than Villa’s?

Dave of Manchester wrote: ‘The squad is pretty good, perhaps not league winning but certainly better in quality and depth than Spurs and Villa.’

I’m sure I’m a bit biased, but surely any reasonable person can’t look at the Villa squad and say, yes, the Manchester United squad is CERTAINLY better than Villa’s? I’m sure Spurs fans would say the same as well. So anyway, I have a bit of time to kill:

GK

Bayindir, Heaton, Onana

Olsen, Gauci, Martinez

Literally never seen Bayindir play, but given how much the 2nd and 3rd choice keepers play, I think I’m being generous by calling this a draw

Def

Lindelof, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Maguire, Martinez, Malacia, Yoro, Dalot, Shaw, Evans, Amass

Cash, Carlos, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Torres, Nedeljkovic, Maatsen, Bogarde, (Hause)

Couple of older players on the Utd side there, maybe over the hill, couple of excellent ones as well. Genuinely think this is about level here, maybe shading towards United being slightly better.

Mid

Mount, Fernandes, Eriksen, Casemiro, Ugarte, Mainoo, Collyer, Gore

Barkley, McGinn, Tielemans, Buendia, Onana, Kamara

This is where it gets more arguable I guess. Fernandes on his day is excellent, but I don’t see anyone else in the Utd midfield being (at the current time/age) being significantly better than McGinn, Tielemans, Onana or Kamara. Ugarte, to be fair, may well be, but I don’t think we’ve seen enough of him in a United shirt to be confident of that. Calling this a Villa win.

Fwd

Hojlund, Rashford, Zirkzee, Amad, Garnacho, Antony, Wheatley

Duran, Watkins, Bailey, Philogene, Ramsey, Rogers

Don’t see anyone on Utd’s forward line being better than Watkins, Rashford maybe was for one season. I think at best you could put Hojlund and Zirkzee as level with or maybe marginally better than Duran. Ramsey and Rogers both fantastic. Calling this a Villa win as well.

It’s all pretty subjective I guess, but that’s my point. I don’t think any rational person can look at these two squads and say: “Yes, the Utd squad is certainly better than the Villa one.”

Oli (AVFC, obvs)

The Bruno red changed the game

So, the Bruno red card has been overturned. A correct decision come to, after the event, even though it was clear at the time. The referee will no doubt get a slap on the wrist, maybe some retraining (we all know how valuable that is) and then move on to carry on being a menace.

United were 1-0 down at the time Bruno was sent off, and while not playing well, United had (screwed up) two chances to equalise or take the lead. One of them from a lovely cross by Rashford, btw, for info to the people that think Rashford is doing nothing. Point is, it’s reasonable to think more chances would come.

Cue playing with 10 men, collecting two injuries, and conceding two well taken but fortuitous goals.

This red card was literally came changing. VAR didn’t intervene to correct it. Not clear and obvious enough, except to anyone unbiased that could see it. And when it did get involved, it failed to give the obvious penalty.

We see players fouling and getting away with it, we see players doing little wrong and getting sent off. We see near-identical incidents in a single match where one is punished and the other not. We see obvious decisions being made wrong. We see VAR refusing to act or dropping a bollock when they do.

These decisions can easily result in relegations (huge loss of income), failures to qualify for cash rich tournaments, in people losing their jobs. But not the people who make those decisions.

I suggest it’s about time they did. Maybe with that threat then they’ll actually start to get things right.

The technology is fine – could be better, but fine – the issue is the same collection of clowns using it. If kids can fly drones in combat, I’m sure many of them could draw a line on a computer screen or do a freeze frame. Hell, ChatGPT probably could. At least it knows the rules.

Badwolf

Trippier, England and Gareth Southgate

Following Palmer’s four goals at the weekend, it got me thinking about England. Would we have won with him in the team?

Anyway, I recall a conversation with a Newcastle friend of mine regarding Trippier being a bit toss in the Euros. He said he’s the fourth choice English left-back at Newcastle, so why is he playing? And sure enough:

Lewis Hall

Dan Burn

Livramento

would all start at left-back ahead of him for Newcastle. And that was Southgate’s backup for Shaw? Utter madness – he’ll be knighted soon, no doubt.

Simon S, Cheshire

Banishing the dark arts

Now I don’t think I am overly sticking my neck out when I list the things most of us football fans (especially the dinosaurs like me) dislike (unless of course it’s our own team doing them of course) namely:

* injury feigning – including the excruciatingly painful cramp that rarely affects players on a losing team.

* Time wasting, including the current vogue of goalkeepers having a line of defenders alongside them ready for the ” we must build it from the back”…then deciding to boot it long anyway

* The l o n g goodbyes of substitutes simultaneously limping whilst waving to imaginary long lost relatives( again strangely only seems to apply to winning teams).

The solution… instigate a stop watch that measures ball in play time… ensuring all games last the same length of time.

SIMPLES!

Phil (I may have stolen that last line) Liasides