Manchester United are in ‘advanced’ club-to-club talks for their first midfield signing of the summer, and reports all suggest this is a deal that will get done.

Ahead of Man Utd’s return to the Champions League and a denser fixture list, multiple additions in central midfield are coming. Casemiro must be replaced, with the iconic Brazilian likely heading to Inter Miami on a free transfer. Manuel Ugarte has been put up for sale and clubs in both Italy and Turkey are interested.

As such, United must make at least two and potentially three new signings in midfield. Those that arrive must be ready to make an instant impact.

First up, according to numerous reliable reports, could be Atalanta’s three-cap Brazil international, Ederson Silva.

Our colleagues over on TEAMtalk revealed 13 days ago that Ederson had said yes to joining Man Utd. Personal terms aren’t yet sealed, though they won’t be a problem when the time comes.

That was followed by reporter Edu Burgos – backed up by Ben Jacobs – revealing United had verbally offered €45m for Ederson.

That was a statement of intent from INEOS, given Ederson is valued in the €45m-€50m range by Atalanta. Clearly, United want this one wrapped up quickly if they do push the button on his signing.

And according to the latest from transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Man Utd have now entered into ‘advanced’ discussions with Atalanta.

Furthermore, Ederson has actually chosen to disregard any and all other clubs who knock on his door after deciding to give Man Utd ‘total priority’.

Man Utd in ‘advanced’ talks with Atalanta for Ederson transfer

“Ederson is on the market, he wants to go to Man Utd, and he’s giving total priority to Man Utd,” declared Romano on his YouTube channel.

“So despite another club – and it’s not Atletico Madrid – calling in the recent days to ask about the price tag for Ederson, he wants to wait for Man Utd.

“So United are in conversations with the agents of Ederson and with Atalanta, but at the moment still waiting for Man Utd to say ‘okay, let’s go ahead and close the deal.’ That’s not happened yet.

“So Ederson is giving priority to Man Utd, he wants to go to Man Utd. Atalanta are also waiting for United’s green light.

“There is a conversation ongoing, but as I told you, United have several options under consideration in midfield.”

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Atletico Madrid had agreed personal terms with Ederson earlier in 2026, though baulked at Atalanta’s €45m-plus asking price.

The Brazilian would ordinarily be worth that amount and probably much more, but he only has a year left on his contract.

Man Utd, meanwhile, don’t share Atleti’s reservations and clearly, a deal is there to be made if they choose to press on.

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