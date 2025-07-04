Man Utd, Tottenham headline Premier League quartet monitoring ‘quality player’ named by Maresca

The Club World Cup has been lit up by a number of standout individual performances, with one Brazilian in particular catching the eye of clubs around Europe.

Ahead of Chelsea’s knockout clash with Palmeiras on Friday, July 4, Blues boss Enzo Maresca made a point of highlighting the opposition’s quality.

Amid his pre-match ramblings, Maresca namechecked two players, including top-scorer Estevao, the Brazilian wonderkid already bound for the Premier League.

He also named Colombian Richard Rios.

“They have quality players. Estevao is one of them, [Richard] Rios is another of them. The best thing is you can see the identity that they have.”

Rios, 25, has become a key figure at Palmeiras since joining from Guarani last year, and his displays in the Club World Cup have only accelerated speculation over a switch to Europe.

According to reports in Italy, Inter Milan have already opened talks over a deal. But the Serie A side are far from alone in their pursuit, with Man Utd, Tottenham, Everton and Nottingham Forest all understood to be monitoring the Colombian midfielder’s progress closely.

Utd are actively in the market for more midfield reinforcements following the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolves.

MORE PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal re-sign former favourite, Man Utd get Gyokeres, and other scientifically calculated upcoming transfers

👉 Man Utd grey day, Chelsea title, ‘Lads, it’s Tottenham’ and other false football memories

👉 Top 10 wingers available this summer: Man Utd, Man City outcasts and Spurs captain Son…

Rios has been on their radar since last summer, and scouts at Old Trafford are said to be impressed by his physical presence, pressing intensity and composure in possession.

Tottenham are also eyeing midfield additions as they prepare for a fresh start under new boss Thomas Frank.

Everton, who recently brought in Carlos Alcaraz, are also exploring further midfield options and reportedly see Rios as a player who would add something to their squad.

Nottingham Forest are preparing for a busy season that includes UEFA Conference League football, and view Rios as a versatile option capable of operating across multiple roles in midfield.

Palmeiras hold a strong position, with Rios under contract until 2028 and protected by a €100 million release clause, but they are understood to be open to offers in the region of €30 million.

West Ham and Porto have already tested the waters in that range and were knocked back, while Al-Hilal have also shown interest and are seen as a major threat when it comes to personal terms.

Rios has made 34 appearances this season and continues to grow in stature. He’s expected to start when Palmeiras continue their Club World Cup campaign against Chelsea.