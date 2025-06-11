Man Utd will get a deal “done” for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo as his clear preference is the Red Devils over Tottenham, according to reports.

The Red Devils have made improving their attack as a priority over the summer after finishing 15th in the Premier League and failing to qualify for Europe.

Only four Premier League sides scored fewer goals than Man Utd last season with Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund coming in for lots of criticism.

But Man Utd have already completed the signing of Mathues Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m and they have had a couple of bids rejected for Brentford forward Mbeumo.

And now The Athletic‘s Laurie Whitwell has an update on the Red Devils’ interest in Mbeumo as he insists a deal “will get done” despite reports of a potential Tottenham hijack.

Whitwell told Stretford Paddock’s YouTube channel: “The first bid was £45m, plus £10m in add-ons… but I think Brentford want a fee more in line with what United paid for Cunha. They’ve looked at it and thought, this is what you’re paying for Cunha, Mbeumo also scores goals, so…

“So now we’re at a point where the clubs are deciding how much that is going to be. I think all the sides think that this will get done, but I don’t think it is imminent.

“I don’t believe anything is going to happen today (Tuesday, before the mini summer deadline), but my personal view is that it will get done eventually.”

When asked if there is anything incoming Tottenham boss Thomas Frank could do to turn Mbeumo’s head at this stage, Whitwell replied: “No, I don’t think so.

“I’m sure the player will have known the likelihood of what that was (Frank leaving for Spurs), but that was trailed as something for quite a while and if the player really felt he wanted it, he could have gone there.”

Picking out the reasons why Mbeumo has chosen Man Utd, Whitwell continued: “He has a clear vision and can see how he fits into the system at United.

“The stature of the place – and I know people have been upset about him choosing Man Utd when there is no European football on offer.

“But clearly, the raised profile you get from your own personal brand, let’s say, and also the opportunity to play in that stadium (Old Trafford), the pressure, the eyeballs that come with it, I think it (United) are still an appealing prospect to a lot of players.”

Former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs echoed a lot of what Whitwell had said when asked about a potential Tottenham hijack of the deal.

Jacobs said on The United Stand: “Regarding the Spurs part in all of this. You can never say definitively that Thomas Frank won’t influence Tottenham’s transfer business.

“My understanding is very clear as of now, Tottenham know Mbeumo’s preference is Manchester United, as do all other suitors.

“Just because a new manager comes in, especially under Daniel Levy, it’s very unlikely they’ll turn around to Thomas Frank and say ‘is getting Mbeumo a deal breaker and can you hijack Manchester United’s plans.’

“I’m not expecting Thomas Frank’s expected arrival at Tottenham to hugely influence the Mbeumo situation, the most important thing is that Mbeumo wants to join Manchester United and if the clubs agree the fee, regardless of the Tottenham situation, Mbeumo will still pick Manchester United.”