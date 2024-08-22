Man Utd, Tottenham set to clash over shock last-gasp transfer; Barcelona run into Sancho ‘problem’

Man Utd and Tottenham are set to battle it out to sign Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen before the end of the transfer window, according to reports.

Widespread reports have indicated that Ilkay Gundogan will leave Barcelona for Man City as the Catalan giants look to offload a number of players before the transfer deadline.

Barcelona need to allow players to leave in order to keep their wage bill under control as they attempt to bring other players into the club at the same time.

Spanish publication Sport claims that there will be ‘a lot of movement in the last week’ of the transfer window for Barcelona as they have ‘serious problems with the salary cap’ and outgoings are essential in order ‘to be able to sign at least two players’.

Barcelona want to ‘bring in a left winger and a right back’ before the window shuts at the end of this month and ‘the door will be opened for a centre-back to leave’ to create the space for two additions.

Former Chelsea defender Christensen and Eric Garcia are the ‘two candidates’ to depart and ‘everything will depend on the offers and the savings or income that the club can collect in this operation’.

There is rumoured to be a lot of interest from the Premier League for Christensen with Barcelona ‘willing to sell him for a minimum of’ €25m this summer with his contract expiring in less than two years.

His ‘entourage’ is now ‘sounding out the market’ with Man Utd and Tottenham ‘on the lookout in these last days of the transfer market to see if the Dane opens the door’.

Barcelona are ‘keeping an eye on the option’ of Man Utd winger Jadon Sancho this summer with the possibility that the England international and Christensen could swap places.

Sporting director Deco is ‘attentive to a possible loan’ for Sancho ‘although the problem would be to cope with his high salary, which would have to be assumed in full’.

Man Utd ‘want to sell him for a minimum of 40 million euros’ as they ‘don’t have much faith in the left winger’ but ‘no one has bid for him and some clubs are convinced that he could end up going out on loan’.

After there were some rumours that Chelsea could take Sancho on loan from Man Utd this season, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano dismissed any immient deal.

Romano said on Wednesday: “I’m aware there have been some reports of Manchester United expecting Chelsea to move for Jadon Sancho, but my understanding for now is that Chelsea’s full focus was and is on Joao Felix.

“I’m not aware of anything else at this point, but I can also confirm as I said several times that Jadon Sancho’s future is still open. Things can still happen for Jadon, it’s clear feeling on both club and player side. Let’s see what’s going to happen.”