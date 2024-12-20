Man Utd, Tottenham players condemned as ‘clowns’ with ‘no blame’ on Forster over two errors

Gabby Agbonlahor has branded the Man Utd and Tottenham players as “clowns” after watching Spurs win 4-3 in the Carabao Cup on Thursday night.

Ange Postecoglou’s side moved into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup in an error-strewn match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Man Utd found themselves 3-0 down on 54 minutes with a brace from Dominic Solanke and another goal from Dejan Kulusevski putting Spurs in control.

However, two mistakes from Fraser Forster gifted Man Utd a way back into the match with Joshua Zirkzee and Amad Diallo taking advantage of the Tottenham goalkeeper’s sloppiness on the ball to make it 3-2.

Son Heung-min scored a fourth for Tottenham late on before Jonny Evans got a third for the Red Devils but it was too little too late for Ruben Amorim’s outfit.

Speaking after the entertaining clash, Agbonlahor said: “It was like two sets of clowns playing each other. The defending… Spurs going forward were very good.

“Manchester United woke up a little bit in the second half thanks to some mistakes from Forster, but the defending, wow.

“I hammered Southampton’s defence, but wow. I don’t blame Forster at all, I blame the manager and the rest of the players.”

On Forster’s mistakes, Agbonlahor continued: “Forster, how long has he been around now, he’s 37. He’s always been a shot-stopper, he’s never been a keeper to play with his feet.

“I played with so many goalkeepers that if they were playing now they’d be exactly like Forster. They don’t want it.”

Speaking after the match, Postecoglou admitted that a lot of Tottenham’s pain in the second half was “self-inflicted” after being in such a commanding lead against Man Utd.

Postecoglou told a post-match press conference: “We were. We played so well, well in control of the game. It’s the way our season has gone a little bit, we self-inflicted some pain on ourselves and then we had to scramble to get a foothold again, ended up getting a fourth and winning the game.

“It should have been a lot more comfortable than it ended up being but having said that I still can’t get away from the fact this group of players is doing an unbelievable job at the moment to get us through this. The fact is we again scored four goals and played some outstanding football.

“We got tired in the second half because we have a small number of players we keep putting out there. Obviously, that made it tighter than the game should have been, but I’m so proud of the players’ efforts.”