Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Tottenham, Man Utd and other clubs will face a “crazy battle” to sign Yan Diomande in the summer.

Spurs, the Red Devils and Liverpool are among the clubs who have been regularly linked with a move for the RB Leipzig winger in January.

A move in the summer is the more likely option with Red Bull empire’s managing director Oliver Mintzlaff suggesting that Diomande could even still be at Leipzig for another season after this one.

Mintzlaff said: With such a young player that we just signed (from Spain’s Leganes last July), you can’t give him away after just one year. In recent years, RB Leipzig has worked out that even top players can certainly stay longer.

“As chairman of the supervisory board, I would say that he will still be there next season, even if an offer of €80million or €90m comes.”

But Romano reckons there will be a “crazy battle” in the summer transfer window for his signature with Tottenham and Man Utd both interested in January.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “The name of Yan Diomande continues to return in the news and in questions because he is considered one of the best young wingers in the world. However, RB Leipzig insist that they want to keep the player in January.

“Despite Manchester United sending scouts again and Tottenham being ready to do business immediately in January with an important financial proposal, Leipzig’s intention is clear.

“RB Leipzig insist that Diomande will not leave in this January window. They are not looking for money after making major sales in the summer, including Benjamin Sesko, Lois Openda and Xavi Simons.

“The message from Leipzig is that the player will stay in January, but in the summer it will be a crazy battle. Man Utd are sending scouts, Tottenham are involved and PSG are also following the player closely.”

And Caught Offside are claiming that Liverpool are ‘preparing a concrete bid’ for Diomande in 2026 after Leipzig ‘informed all interested parties that any negotiation will only begin at €100m (£86m)’.

The report adds: ‘The Reds are expected to make a formal approach in the coming months, viewing Diomande as a long-term successor to Mohamed Salah and a perfect fit for their new system.

‘The attacker has already admitted that he wants to play at Anfield and that he is a big Liverpool fan.’

