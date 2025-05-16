A pundit has predicted the winner of the Europa League final between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, with one reason given as the deciding factor.

Man Utd and Spurs have their biggest game of the 2024/25 campaign next Wednesday as they face each other in the Europa League final.

This campaign has been disastrous for the two clubs as they sit 16th and 17th in the Premier League table with two games remaining.

The Big Six duo have also failed in domestic cup competitions, but they could salvage something from a poor season by winning the Europa League and sneaking into next season’s Champions League.

Earlier this week, Man Utd legend Paul Scholes made an “illogical” prediction for the final.

“I have no logical reason why United should win it, other than recent experience and history,” Scholes claimed.

“Look at Real Madrid in the last five years. They’ve not been a great team at time but that history just takes them to it.

“Realistically they should win it, they’ve beaten us the last three games. I think you’ll probably be the best team on the night, play really well but we’ll win.

“We seem to find 10 or 15 minute spells where we win games. I think that’s what’ll happen.”

Former Premier League forward Stan Collymore disagrees with Scholes’ call, though. He has backed Spurs to beat Man Utd amid one vital factor.

“I can see both finals going to extra time,” Collymore said in his Caught Offside column.

“In the Europa League, I could very easily see it ending 2-2 or 3-3 after 90 minutes because there is so much uncertainty surrounding how Tottenham and Man United will perform in Bilbao.

“Both teams have injuries, and because those that are available will be desperate not to sustain knocks in the build-up, they could be caught cold.

“It could very much be a toss of a coin for who win – but if I stick my neck out, I think Tottenham will take it because they have got the better of Man United in the previous three meetings this season.

“The Chelsea-Betis final in the UEFA Conference League will be much closer than people think.

“I can see the difference being the odd goal, but although Betis have players like Antony and Isco in top form, I can see Enzo Maresca’s side taking the win due to their attacking talent.”