Everton have reportedly slapped a £100m price tag on Jarrad Branthwaite, who has been linked with Manchester United and Tottenham recently.

The 21-year-old centre-back’s performances this season have gained him a reputation as one of the best young defenders in Europe and several top clubs have taken notice.

Everton signed Branthwaite from Carlisle United for £1m in 2020. He was loaned out to Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven last season, where he helped them win the KNVB Cup.

Sean Dyche opted to bring the youngster into the first team this season and he has been one of Everton’s most important players in their recent upturn in form.

Branthwaite has made 14 appearances in the Premier League so far this term, helping the Toffees to seven wins in the process.

As previously reported by Football365, both Man Utd and Tottenham are keen on the England under-21s international.

The Premier League duo have both made a signing a new centre-back their main priority for the January transfer window due to injuries to key players.

Man Utd are currently without Lisandro Martinez, who will be sidelined until January at the earliest with a foot injury. Raphael Varane has also been linked with a move back to Real Madrid.

In general, the Red Devils have struggled defensively this season, losing seven league matches in total.

As for Tottenham, summer signing Micky van de Ven is injured and will be out until next month, while Eric Dier has also been linked with moves elsewhere.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise to see both teams considering a move for Branthwaite in January, but it seems they will have to cough up a huge transfer fee to get a deal done.

According to The i, Everton have put a huge £100m price tag on Branthwaite’s head in an attempt to ward off the interest in his signature.

The report describes the former Carlisle man as a ‘Rolls Royce of a defender who has everything’ who is expected to become ‘an England regular for years to become.’

Indeed, it’s thought that Gareth Southgate is a big admirer of Branthwaite and he could even be brought into the Three Lions squad ahead of Euro 2024.

Given his importance to Everton, it’s no surprise to see them demand such a hefty price tag for his services.

It will be interesting to see if Man Utd or Tottenham test the Toffees resolve with a bid for him when the transfer window re-opens next month.

