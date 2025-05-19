Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer have revealed their predictions for Wednesday’s Europa League final between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Man Utd and Tottenham’s seasons are riding on Wednesday’s Europa League final as they look to salvage something from their disastrous domestic campaigns.

The struggling Big Six pair sit 16th and 17th in the Premier League table with one game remaining, while they have also failed in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Despite this, their runs in the Europa League have been a saving grace and a spot in next season’s Champions League – plus a huge budget increase – is up for grabs on Wednesday night.

Lineker, Shearer and Micah Richards discussed the final on the Rest is Football, with two of them picking Spurs to beat Man Utd.

“My prediction is going to be 2-2 or 3-3 after extra time and Spurs to win on penalties,” Shearer said on the latest episode of The Rest is Football.

Lineker replied: “Oh, he’s gone full on there, sounds like a World Cup final. I’m going to have to go for Spurs, I couldn’t not.

Shearer then asked whether Lineker thinks Spurs will win in normal time or “after 90 minutes”.

To which, the presenter replied: “Well, I’ve got this feeling that it’s the teams that have not won for ages this year.

“And I think they’re going to, I don’t know about 90 minutes or, I think it could easily go to extra time.”

Richards disagreed with his colleagues, though. He backed two Man Utd players to make a decisive difference in the final.

“I’m going to say, I think a lot of people have laughed off Casemiro or laughed at him for a while now,” Richards said.

“But I think in these competitions, sometimes it goes down to set pieces. So I’m going to say Bruno assist for a Casemiro goal, one nil.”

Richards has followed Man Utd legend Roy Keane in backing Amorim’s side to beat Spurs.

Keane claimed one factor “might edge” the final.

“You still have to fancy United, someone like Bruno can produce, the history of Manchester United still carries a little bit of weight,” Keane told Sky Sports.

“There’s not much between them [in the league] but come the crunch, come the final, United’s history in finals, them winning cups the last few years, you’d like to think they would have a bit more knowledge around the game than Spurs.

“That might edge it for them, and I think Bruno can produce that bit of magic.”