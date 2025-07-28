Tottenham have ‘made contact’ over a potential deal to sign Man Utd midfielder Kobbie Mainoo this summer, according to reports.

Spurs have turned loan deals for Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel into permament stays over the summer, while Mohammed Kudus, Luka Vuskovic and Kota Takai have all joined.

But Tottenham are on the lookout for a new midfielder too with recent reports linking them to Man Utd starlet Mainoo, who has been in and out the side at Old Trafford.

Man Utd boss Amorim warned Mainoo earlier this week that he won’t be a guaranteed starter next season unless he increases his tempo of play.

Amorim said: “I think he can play in both positions [No 6 and No 10] in the midfield. Last year, he played more in front.

“His perfect position is more near the ball, always with the ball. He’s a big talent, and you guys know better than me that he is a big talent. He needs to increase the rhythm, the pace. I’m always on top of that with Kobbie because he is so good sometimes, but he can be better.

Manchester United keep or sell: Amorim to offload Hojlund alongside Garnacho, Sancho, Antony

“So I have big plans but, like I said, it’s one game per week and the competition is going to be huge. Everybody has to be prepared to play one game, or play all the games, that is a key point in our season.”

And now GiveMeSport claims that Tottenham have ‘made contact’ over potentially signing Mainoo with his contract situation at Old Trafford still up in the air.

With Spurs ‘moving on’ from Morgan Gibbs-White, who signed a new contract at Nottingham Forest last week, ‘they’ve made some informal enquiries about a potential move to see how difficult a deal will be’ for Mainoo.

Mainoo could have an eye on the 2026 World Cup too as he could do with regular minutes in order to force his way into Thomas Tuchel’s side and Tottenham ‘love the market opportunity’.

Spurs ‘hope Manchester United will be tempted to cash in on Mainoo at the right number’ and are looking to take advantage of his uncertain situation.

Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand reckons Amorim should “build” his side around Mainoo as he insists the Red Devils youth product “could be anything”.

Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel: “He’s a better ball carrier [than Scholes], he’s a better manipulator under pressure, and is more press resistant.

“I heard Amorim talking about demanding more from Kobbie Mainoo. Build it around Mainoo man, I think he is that good.

“I saw him at a top international level at a tournament, to say that this kid you build around him. He’s got the heart, he’s got the bravery, the skillset to go out and play at Old Trafford, I think and be a dominant player, but you have to give him the keys. He’s got to earn it and listen to the manager.

“I think this kid could be anything.”