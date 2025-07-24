Tottenham make ‘shock’ approach for Man Utd star as they ‘actually stand a chance’ of doing a deal

Tottenham have made an approach to sign Man Utd midfielder Kobbie Mainoo as his contract saga drags on, according to reports.

The Red Devils have made three signings so far this summer with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Diego Leon all arriving.

Man Utd are still reportedly looking to bring in a new striker, defensive midfielder and goalkeeper before the end of the window but they could have to move on some players before they can act.

Marcus Rashford was unveiled as a Barcelona player on Wednesday with the Red Devils getting all of his wages off their books in a loan deal, while the Catalan giants have an option to make the deal permanent in the summer.

Man Utd are still looking to offload Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia as a minimum this summer as they look to raise funds for transfers.

One player they ideally want to keep is Mainoo but the Red Devils are still struggling to renew his contract with the midfielder’s deal expiring in 2027.

READ MORE: Man Utd legacy tarnished as Rashford bags barely-deserved Barca move…

And now TBR Football claim that Tottenham have made a ‘shock enquiry’ to sign Mainoo and ‘actually stand a chance of signing’ the England international.

Spurs ‘have asked about signing’ Mainoo as the north Londoners ‘appreciate the 20-year-old and are keeping abreast of his contract situation, which still hasn’t been agreed’.

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim is ‘keen to add another’ midfielder this summer and Mainoo could fall down the pecking order at Old Trafford with the World Cup just around the corner.

With that in mind, Mainoo ‘will be eager to be playing regular football’ and that ‘could open the door for Spurs and Chelsea’ as TBR Football ‘sources suggest he could still move this summer’.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365:

👉 Man Utd legacy tarnished as Rashford bags barely-deserved Barca move…

👉 Transfer rumour ranking: Spurs eye Man Utd star, Real bait City by offering Liverpool target

👉 Top 10 available defensive midfielders features potentially significant Man Utd sale

Former Man Utd defender Gary Neville recently revealed why he would like to keep Mainoo after he had an injury-hit campaign last term.

When asked if Mainoo should leave this summer, Neville said: “Mainoo, no. That’s a step too far.

“If we can’t give Kobbie Mainoo a job in that two in midfield… I look at Mainoo and the way he plays football and I think a top club would want him.

“Why can’t we make him a top player? If he’s one of ours and he’s shown talent.

“I don’t know what’s gone on there in the last few months. He’s obviously had some injuries which has caused him a problem so he needs to stay fit, but I’d like to think he could be one of that two in midfield that Ruben Amorim plays.

“It’s probably not Casemiro as his partner and it’s probably not Ugarte as his partner, it’s probably someone else in there who is better than those two, if I’m being honest.

“But we should be building around Kobbie Mainoo in central midfield and not because he’s come through the ranks.”