Tottenham want Man Utd flop with ‘irritating demeanour’ as Postecoglou gives Juve a ‘transfer issue’

Anthony Martial has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Tottenham are keen on beating Serie A giants Juventus to the signing of Man Utd forward Anthony Martial this summer, according to reports.

Martial signed for the Red Devils from Monaco for £36m, the highest fee paid for a teenager at the time, in September 2015 with the French forward failing to live up to his potential during his time at Old Trafford.

Anthony Martial will be leaving Man Utd in the summer

The 28-year-old has scored 90 goals in 317 appearances in all competitions for Man Utd and has been plagued by injuries and poor form throughout his time at the Premier League club.

Martial is out of contract at the end of the season and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier this week that the Frenchman will be leaving Old Trafford in the summer.

Romano said: “Anthony Martial is going to leave – he had some opportunities in Turkey and France in the January transfer window, let’s see what will happen in the next months but for sure he’s not staying at Man United.”

And that was also backed up by Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, who insists there have been no “concrete actions” from other clubs to sign him.

Galetti wrote on X: “#ManUnited are inclined to not activate Anthony #Martial’s renewal option, confirmed. The striker is out of Ten Hag’s plans and – unless sensational twists – will leave #MUFC in June as a free agent. To date, no club made concrete actions for him.”

And now Italian publication Tuttosport insist that Ange Postecoglou is giving Juventus transfer ‘issues’ as Tottenham have ‘interest’ in Martial as well as the Serie A side.

But Tottenham and Juventus will be wary of Martial’s poor performances in recent seasons with former Premier League boss Martin O’Neill by the Man Utd forward’s tendancy to “mope and moan”.

Speaking earlier this season, O’Neill told Ladbrokes: “You just don’t feel as though, first and foremost, they’re going to score bags of goals. For all of the talented players they’ve got going forward, you’re not confident in them at the moment. Anthony Martial’s demeanour would probably irritate you if you’re a manager.

“He just seems to mope and moan. He doesn’t do enough, he complains when he’s coming off – but you just think ‘You’re playing for Manchester United; you’ve got to be doing more!’ We’re not talking about an ordinary Premier League side here. It’s Manchester United. You’ve got to be better.”

Kobbie Mainoo in contract talks with Man Utd

Kobbie Mainoo has been outstanding since securing a place in Erik ten Hag’s first team at Man Utd this season and Romano has brought the latest on a possible new contract.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “We have confirmation of the contract talks between Manchester United and Kobbie Mainoo. Despite reports about other clubs, the conversations between the agents of Mainoo and Man United are ongoing, and INEOS are really pushing to keep the young midfielder at the club with a long-term contract.

“Mainoo is already on a long-term contract until 2027 with an option until 2028, so this is why it’s not something imminent or urgent – the situation is not worrying at all for Manchester United, but they want to give the player a higher salary and include several add-ons in his contract to give him the best salary possible in the future if his growth will continue like it has this season.

“Talks will continue, and United want to make it happen in the next months. Conversations are ongoing and everything is going in the right direction, with INEOS convinced about making Mainoo one of the faces of their project for the present and future.”

