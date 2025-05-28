Former Premier League boss Jose Mourinho has given his reaction to Tottenham beating Man Utd 1-0 in the Europa League final last week.

Fenerbahce boss Mourinho managed both Spurs and the Red Devils during his time in the Premier League and his loyalties were tested over the 90 minutes in Bilbao.

Brennan Johnson scored the only goal of the game as Tottenham won their first trophy since the League Cup in 2008, while the loss means Man Utd failed to qualify for any European competitions ahead of next season.

Ange Postecoglou could yet face the sack for Spurs’ terrible 17th-placed finish in the Premier League with Daniel Levy still reportedly making a decision over the Australian’s future.

And Mourinho had mixed feelings about the outcome of the match with the Portuguese coach happy to see Tottenham finally win a trophy.

“The impact is obvious,” Mourinho told Sky Sports.

READ: Man Utd and Spurs insulated from failure; Premier League needs its jeopardy back

“Tottenham play Champions League and of course for Mr Levy, the millions the Champions League gives, for him it’s the best news.

“For the fans, the players and Ange, it’s a title. Yes the game was not amazing but they made history for Tottenham because Tottenham didn’t have a trophy for so many years.”

Ruben Amorim has had a tough time at Man Utd this season with the Portuguese head coach replacing Erik ten Hag in November.

The Red Devils finished the season in 15th position, their worst placing in the Premier League era, but Mourinho had some words of encouragement for Amorim.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd put ‘price’ on Rashford transfer with INEOS to accept ‘advantageous terms’ to settle ‘divorce’

👉 Man Utd: INEOS decide they ‘want world-class’ star to replace ‘sentenced’ £47m flop

👉 Man Utd: Amorim’s ‘message’ to ‘kicked out’ Red Devils star revealed with his Old Trafford ‘career over’

Mourinho added: “From what I read – just what I read – the impact on United of course is huge in the sense of for how many years has United are not involved in any European competition.

“But at the same time it looks like they are supporting Ruben, they are giving him time and conditions to go forward.

“I read some quotes from him saying he’s happy he came and already had these six months. When I went to Porto the same thing happened.

“I went in January and we had a difficult six months, we struggled even to qualify for UEFA Cup. And then we saw what happened.

“I was divided because on one side I love United and I have a fantastic relationship with Ruben.

“But on the other side I saw Sonny [Tottenham captain Son Heung-min] crying with the cup… also for Tottenham fans it was a special feeling.”