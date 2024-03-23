Spurs boss ‘not ruled out’ as Man Utd line up nine candidates to replace Ten Hag after Southgate snub

Man Utd are considering nine other candidates to replace Erik ten Hag in the summer, according to reports, including Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou.

The Red Devils had a positive first season under Ten Hag with the Dutchman leading them to an FA Cup final, Carabao Cup silverware and a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag’s future is still unclear at Man Utd

However, things haven’t quite gone to plan this campaign though, with Man Utd finishing bottom of their Champions League group and struggling to find consistency in the Premier League.

Ten Hag has come under pressure over recent results and performances but his side’s 4-3 victory over Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-final last weekend has seen more favourable reports come out about his future.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is currently completing a strategic review into the club as he looks to overhaul the recruitment department and upgrade infrastructure after completing a deal to buy 27.7 per cent of the Premier League club last month.

Even if Ten Hag does stay next season, his role is set to be significantly reduced and there have even been reports that new Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe has already ‘decided to fire’ him.

England boss Gareth Southgate, whose Three Lions contract runs out at the end of the year, has been heavily linked with Ten Hag’s job over the last couple of weeks.

But Southgate yesterday distanced himself from the reports and called claims he could replace Ten Hag as Man Utd manager as “disrespectful”.

“I’m the England manager, I have got one job basically. To try and deliver a European Championship. Clearly before that, we have two important games this week,” Southgate told a press conference.

“Secondly, Manchester United have a manager and I think it is completely disrespectful there is any speculation over a manager’s place.”

Southgate added: “My focus is the European Championship. If we did something, a contract before, everyone would be saying, ‘why are you signing a contract before the Euros?’

“I’m certainly not going to speak to anyone else before that, I never have, I have been here eight years in the job, I wouldn’t entertain speaking to anyone else while I’m in a job.”

A move for Ange Postecoglou has ‘not been ruled out’

And now ESPN insists that Graham Potter, Roberto De Zerbi, Thomas Frank, Thomas Tuchel, Julen Lopetegui, Zinedine Zidane, Ruben Amorim and Julian Nagelsmann ‘have all been discussed internally as potential replacements’.

The report adds: