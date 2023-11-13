Man Utd and Tottenham men emerge as ‘top targets’ for Saudis with Salah, Son deals on back burner

Saudi Arabian clubs are eyeing up January moves for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho and Tottenham striker Richarlison, according to reports.

The Saudi Pro League bought lots of players in from the Premier League over the summer transfer window after Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund – who own Newcastle United – bought the four biggest clubs in the league.

Al Nassr, Al Hilal, Al Ittihad, and Al Ahli all have lots of money to spend and plan to continue growing the league in the winter transfer window as they continue to go after some of the most talented players in the Premier League.

It is understood that Liverpool’s Mo Salah and Tottenham’s Son Heung-min are two of Saudi Arabia’s top priorities as they look to boost the league’s reputation – but a report in the Daily Telegraph insists they know the Premier League duo are ‘almost certainly unavailable mid-season’.

And that means their attention will turn to other targets with the report adding that Man Utd outcast Sancho and Tottenham forward Richarlison ‘are emerging as top targets for Saudi clubs in January’.

In the summer Sancho had the opportunity to move to Saudi Arabia but ‘showed no inclination of wanting to make the move’ at the time, while Tottenham did not want to allow Richarlison to leave.

READ MORE: Mediawatch: Man Utd ‘dressing room admission’ as players ‘caught’ liking Erik ten Hag

The Daily Telegraph adds: ‘It remains to be seen whether either stance will have shifted, but Saudi clubs are ready to test the water again ahead of the January window.’

Sancho has been made to train away from the first team after refusing to apologise for a social media post claiming he’d been made a “scapegoat” by Erik ten Hag.

It now looks likely that Sancho will leave somewhere in January, while Richarlison is currently out after undergoing surgery with the former Everton forward contributing two goals and three assists 11 matches in all competitions this season.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher previously spoke out about the “sad” nature of transfers to Saudi Arabia with players putting cash above the quality of the league.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph at the end of July, Carragher said: “Look at Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic. He is a top Premier League striker who is willing to give up on playing in the best league in the world because of the extraordinary financial rewards.

“That is sad. I would be disappointed for anyone – players, managers and pundits – to put cash above quality when they still have so much to offer at the highest level. If that keeps happening across Europe, the clubs will have a serious problem.”