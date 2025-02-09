New Tottenham signing Mathys Tel would like to move to Man Utd in the summer transfer window if a deal becomes possible, according to reports.

The Red Devils were keen to sign another attacker before the transfer window shut earlier this week with Tel, Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen among the names linked.

Man Utd interest in Tel was revealed to be concrete by multiple reliable reports with the Bayern Munich forward initially reluctant to make the move to Tottenham.

But, after talks between Man Utd and Bayern broke down, Tel made a U-turn and decided to make a loan move to Spurs with Tottenham having a €60m option in the deal.

It may not be straightforward for Spurs to seal a move in the summer if Man Utd are still interested as Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk insists that Tel would still like to pursue a move to Old Trafford, if possible.

Falk wrote in his Caught Offside column: ‘True✅: Bayern would have liked to have sold Mathys Tel in the January transfer window. In fact, they were very disappointed that, at the last moment, Tel said, ‘No’ to a permanent move to Tottenham. That was before the weekend, but during the weekend it seems he wanted to stay at Bayern Munich.

‘So, this is how the loan deal with Tottenham eventually came about. Tottenham were really fighting for this release clause – Bayern initially refused and then agreed on a €60m release clause. Bayern see it as a success that they managed to agree a big loan fee, which could rise to €10m, which is a lot for only six months.

‘If they manage to then sell Tel in the summer, by their calculations they could earn as much as €70m, which would mean they’d get a lot of money back from their Harry Kane purchase (€100m) back in 2023. If you think about it that way, they would have only spent €30m for Kane – that’s cheap!

‘There were also talks with Manchester United who were interested in Mathys Tel’s signature. Tel was certainly open to the move, but United weren’t prepared to pay the loan fee Bayern Munich were demanding at the time (€5m).

‘So, you see, there was a huge difference to the offer Tottenham came to the table with. Whether Tel stays with Bayern beyond the summer or moves on, it’s entirely up to him. If he can make the step to United, he would like to do it.

‘If he sees a chance at Bayern Munich, perhaps he would also stay, but I think it’s hard for him, as he didn’t make it under Vincent Kompany. So, I think if he is performing very well, he will stay in the Premier League.

‘If he doesn’t, he has to go back to Bayern and start again. All in all, though, Bayern are the big winners in this case, as he wasn’t getting game time in Munich, so they’ll get some money from the loan, they don’t have to pay his salary, and, in the end, they get either a transfer fee or a player with Premier League experience. A good solution!’