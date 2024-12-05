Man Utd believe 166-goal Spurs star is a ‘viable target’ but they could be forced to sell academy stars

Man Utd now see Tottenham star Son Heung-min as a ‘viable target’ but could be forced to sell academy stars to make major transfers, according to reports.

The Red Devils lost their first match in four under new head coach Ruben Amorim on Wednesday night with Man Utd defeated 2-0 by Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The match highlighted Amorim’s need for time and support in the transfer market as his Man Utd players get used to his 3-4-3 formation and philosophy.

Amorim still needs players who suit his high-energy style and formation better than some of his current squad and Tottenham star Son is one player who has now been linked.

Son’s contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is up in the summer of 2026 and GiveMeSport now claim that he is now considered a ‘viable target’ by Man Utd.

Man Utd have often been criticised for their attempts to bring older players like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo to the club – but Red Devils fans would no doubt be pleased to see the South Korean – who has scored 166 goals for Tottenham in all competitions – sign at Old Trafford.

GiveMeSport report:

‘But could United be about to revisit the practice? ‘There’s plenty of chat around Old Trafford that Tottenham star Son Heung-min is a viable target with the 32-year-old South Korean attacker out of contract next summer. ‘Son – described as being “world-class” by Ange Postecoglou – would certainly be welcomed by United fans who still regret losing out to Bayern Munich who signed Harry Kane – Son’s partner in crime at Spurs.’

But Man Utd could have to sell more academy products over the next couple of transfer windows to allow them room to bring in big signings to improve Amorim’s side.

Former Man City financial adviser Stefan Borson told Football Insider: “On the cost side, it’s quite materially worse when you look at the PSR test.

“United did have a decent buffer going into this year because of one of the historic years that they lost and because they have had various allowances over time.

“But I think a lot of that buffer has been eaten up now by the change of manager and the redundancy costs.

“We will have to see. I suspect they won’t be doing a lot in the January window, if anything.

“If they can get to the end of the year and sell again like they did last summer, where they sold youth players Greenwood and McTominay, they can put themselves in a better position from a PSR perspective if they can do that next summer.

“But they are quite close to the edge on PSR for the current season because of the roughly £30million they have spent so far on exceptional expenses that they wouldn’t have necessarily budgeted for.”