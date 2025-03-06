Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester United and Tottenham target Angel Gomes is set to leave this summer.

The Lille midfielder’s contract expires this summer, and the 24-year-old is wanted by several Premier League sides, who will be queuing up to submit a contract offer.

Having originally left United in 2020 a return to Old Trafford is on the cards for Gomes, though there is also interest from West Ham, Aston Villa, as well as Spurs.

According to Romano, writing for GIVEMESPORT, the midfielder will be ‘100%’ leaving this summer, placing multiple clubs on high alert.

He said: “Yes, Premier League is a possibility for Angel Gomes while also clubs in the Bundesliga asked for information to his new agents. He will 100% leave Lille.”

He made just 10 appearances for the Red Devils before leaving in 2020 and, since then, he’s notched 134 games for the French side, scoring 10 times and assisting on 19 occasions.

Lee Carsley awarded him his senior England debut earlier this season, with Gomes playing both home and away games against Ireland and Finland before the turn of the year.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd ‘want’ to hijack Sociedad move for West Ham star as his future ‘takes a different direction’

👉Amorim makes bullish ‘media’ claim over Man Utd youngsters snub as ‘only one who turns up’ named

👉 Amorim ‘tells friends’ he ‘made a mistake taking Man Utd job’ and is ‘shocked by how bad the players are’

Where would be the best move for Gomes?

With multiple clubs on the table, Gomes has a significant decision to make and has many factors to consider. Take United, for example, they do not possess a player like Gomes who can take the ball and beat the press from deeper positions and he could well form a strong partnership with Manuel Ugarte.

However, Ruben Amorim’s inflexible system may well dissuade him from joining as he wouldn’t have the same freedom as he has had at Lille or from what we saw in his impressive England performances.

They are also a team in flux currently languishing at the wrong end of the table and he will be in no hurry to join his former club, who are also keen on another Lille-free agent in Jonathan David.

Aston Villa could be the most attractive option for a midfielder given they are likely to achieve European qualification in some form after impressing in the Champions League this term.

But with Unai Emery already having the likes of Youri Tielemans, Boubacar Kamara, Ross Barkley, Amadou Onana and John McGinn to call upon, game time may be hard to come by.

Tottenham or West Ham could offer him the best chance of becoming a regular starter given that neither possesses a player like him in midfield and both would benefit from a player who is calmer on the ball. Previous reports also claimed that he would favour a move to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Rodrigo Bentacur and Yves Bissouma could provide a strong partner for him while he could play alongside either Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse or Guido Rodriguez at West Ham, especially with Tomas Soucek likely to depart.