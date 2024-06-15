Manchester United and Tottenham have both indicated they are willing to pay the £60m release clause in Eberechi Eze’s Crystal Palace contract.

Eze, 25, is available for that price plus future payable add-ons and several Premier League clubs have been linked with a move for the player.

The former Queens Park Rangers man, who moved to Palace in 2020 for less than £20m, enjoyed a superb season, scoring 11 league goals with four assists in just 27 games.

Man Utd and Tottenham circle for Eze?

That form convinced Gareth Southgate to select him for the England Euro 2024 squad, and he is currently in Germany preparing to begin the tournament against Serbia on Sunday.

He is in contention to start on the left of midfield after doing so in the first England warm-up match, a 3-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina at St James’ Park on June 3.

According to Football Insider, both United and Spurs believe the clause in Eze’s contract is worth paying and have joined the race to tempt him away from Selhurst Park.

Palace enjoyed a strong end to the season under manager Oliver Glasner after the German replaced Roy Hodgson in February.

The Eagles went on to finish 10th, and after a 4-0 win over United at the back end of the campaign, Glasner made it clear he didn’t want to lose either Eze or Michael Olise, who has also been linked with a big move away, without a fight.

“It’s the job of the club to keep all the players. I know they’ll try everything possible,” he said.

“You never know how your squad will look when the next season starts. They’re amazing players, this is an amazing group.”

Big changes are expected at Manchester United in the first summer under part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s new approach to football operations. But Eze would face serious competition were he to make the move to Old Trafford, with Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford operating in similar areas.

Mason Mount, who endured a difficult season with injury after a big-money move from Chelsea, will be looking to make an impact next year.

While at Tottenham, Ange Postecoglou has spoken about big changes to his squad, and the signing of James Maddison from Leicester City last summer was a huge statement of intent. Adding Eze could be a really exciting prospect in North London.

