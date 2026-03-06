Euro giants VP reveals new Man Utd asking price for ‘tremendous’ flop who’s ‘unaffected’ by doubts

Trabzonspor vice-president Zeyyat Kafkas has revealed that Man Utd have set a new asking price for goalkeeper Andre Onana ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils allowed Onana to leave in the summer transfer window in a loan deal to the Turkish side until the end of the season.

Onana moved to Man Utd in the summer of 2023 and spent a couple of seasons as their starting goalkeeper before Ruben Amorim decided to offload him.

Despite occasionally produced a brilliant display, they were too infrequent, and the Cameroon international is remembered more for his glaring errors, especially in the 2024/25 campaign.

Man Utd set an asking price of around £30m (€35m) last summer but Trabzonsport vice-president Kafkas insists that it has increased significantly ahead of the next window, ruling out the Turkish side, for now.

Kafkas said (via Gunebakis): “As the figure from Manchester United for the purchase of Andre Onana is in the range of €45-50m, our president has sincerely informed the community in line with Trabzonspor’s realities.

“I don’t think this information affected Onana at all. Because Onana’s thinking is that if it’s not England, he wants to continue at a club in Europe. His family thinks the same way. The president also wanted to explain Trabzonspor’s reality. However, if the conditions change, the situation changes.”

Trabzonspor’s manager Fatih Tekke has revealed that Man Utd loanee Onana is “very happy” at the Super Lig side and he is “very pleased” with the goalkeeper.

Tekke explained: “Onana is on loan with us. There have been matches where he didn’t play well. There have also been many matches where he played well. I’m very pleased with Onana’s positivity, not only in terms of performance but also in terms of character.

“You have transferred from one of the best teams in the world and you have experienced problems. He feels very comfortable here. The chairman’s words reflect Onana’s own thoughts. But this can sometimes change in a match. He is very happy here, but he will make his own decision about his future.”

Man Utd legend Edwin van der Sar insisted recently that the Red Devils would be losing a “tremendous” goalkeeper if they sold Onana in the summer.

Van der Sar told Sky Bet late last month: “I worked with Andre Onana for three or four years at Ajax. He came in as a third-choice goalkeeper and was very eager to step up and become the first choice.

“I thought, and I still think, that he has tremendous qualities – reflections and his feet – but somehow, he has the odd mistake in him that makes you think ‘That’s crazy, how can he do that.’

“A team wants stability, to know what your goalkeeper is doing so the back four can relate and I think that’s what happened [the issue] with Andre.

“Manchester United haven’t had stability for the last six or seven years – the back four changing, the centre-halves and midfielders changing, coaches changing – so, it’s difficult for new players to come into an environment where the expectations are high, not only for goalkeepers but also for a winger or midfielder.

“A lot of players who have come here in the last eight or nine years have not reached the level that people expected them to reach.

“I absolutely thought that he would succeed when he first came here to United. As I said, I worked with him and saw him at Ajax, he did well in Italy and played in a Champions League final, so I thought it was a match made in heaven.”