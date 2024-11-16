According to reports, Manchester United are ‘on the trail’ of Nigeria international Victor Osimhen as Ruben Amorim is considering a shock swap deal.

Amorim has been appointed to replace Erik ten Hag, who was sacked after last month’s disappointing 2-1 loss at West Ham.

The 39-year-old has a huge job on his hands as Man Utd are 13th in the Premier League after eleven matches.

The Red Devils have struggled in front of goal this season as they have only scored 12 goals in their eleven Premier League games.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee are Man Utd’s main two forward options and they have just two goals between them this season.

Zirkzee was United’s first summer signing as they paid around £36m to sign him from Serie A outfit Bologna.

The Netherlands international scored in his Premier League debut as Man Utd beat Fulham in their opening game of the 2024/25 campaign but he’s not kicked on since.

Zirkzee is already being linked with an exit as the ‘resounding failure’ could return to Serie A.

Italian journalist Gerardo Fasano claims Man Utd ‘could include’ Zirkzee in a swap deal for Napoli forward Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray.

“Manchester United is said to be on the trail of Victor Osimhen. I have been told that the English, through mister Amorim, could include the former Bologna striker Zirkzee in the negotiations for Osimhen,” Fasano said.

“Zirkzee could help Lukaku find himself. Money plus Zirkzee for Osimhen. Amorim has understood that Sporting Lisbon could ask too much for Gyökeres and is testing the waters for Osimhen.

“Zirkzee might not be the ideal striker for the coach. The former Bologna player would instead help Lukaku next season: the two would form an important pair. However, Juventus is also interested in Zirkzee and can count on Thiago Motta, a coach who has greatly enhanced the player.”

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on loan in the summer after missing out on a move to Chelsea, but there is a break clause in this deal and could leave Napoli for £63m in January.

Earlier this week, ex-Man Utd striker Louis Saha explained why his former club should pursue Osimhen over Gyokeres.

“If you look at the stats, Man Utd should go after Victor Osimhen over Viktor Gyokeres, it’s as simple as that. He’s been scoring goals for four years at Napoli and has done exactly the same since joining Galatasaray, scoring goals for fun,” Saha said.

“He is a huge character and has the confidence to be a success everywhere he goes. I think there is a bit more of a guarantee behind him given the amount of time he has been successful.

“He is a big game player and he loves the game, he doesn’t care how his goals go in, he just wants to score and that’s what he does. He is very focused and he reminds me of Erling Haaland in that sense. I think he could be what Man Utd need.”