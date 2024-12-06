Man Utd: ‘£45m offer’ tipped to ‘change’ INEOS’ ‘mind’ on transfer as Amorim ‘makes position clear’
According to reports, Real Madrid expects Manchester United to perform a U-turn and sell Portugal international Diogo Dalot on one condition.
The versatile defender has been one of United‘s most consistent performers in recent years and his form earned him a new long-term contract last year. His deal runs until 2028 and it also includes an option for a further year.
Dalot has played the full 90 minutes in all three of Ruben Amorim’s games in charge and he’s also been used on either flank as a wing-back.
This suggests the 25-year-old is a big part of Amorim’s plans, but he is attracting interest from elsewhere.
La Liga giants Real Madrid are in the market for a right-back as they need a long-term replacement for Spain international Dani Carvajal, who is out for the rest of this season after suffering a serious knee injury.
Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and Tottenham Hotspur’s Pedro Porro have been mooted as potential targets, but Dalot is another option.
Earlier this week, a report claimed Man Utd would be ‘tempted’ to cash in on Dalot as this sale would fund moves for two players in January.
A report from GiveMeSport claims Real Madrid ‘want to sign Dalot’ and Amorim has ‘made his position clear’.
The report claims Amorim is ‘desperate’ to keep Dalot and Man Utd are ‘adamant he will not be leaving’, but Real Madrid think they could ‘change their minds’.
The report claims.
‘Manchester United sources insist Dalot is not for sale, but those close to Real believe an offer in the region of £45million might change their mind, even if Amorim is reluctant to lose the Portugal international.
‘GMS understands the former Sporting boss has made it clear to Dan Ashworth, Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada he wants time to judge his current squad. And the fact Dalot can also be used at left-back is of appeal, especially with Luke Shaw suffering a new injury setback.
‘It remains to be seen whether Real would consider a move in January, but there is certainly more urgency to find a right-back in Madrid because Dani Carvajal is sidelined with a serious knee injury. Real are seeking a long-term successor to the 32-year-old anyway.
‘Dalot’s leadership and versatility have both been flagged in recruitment meetings at Real, and they have been tracking the player dating back to Erik ten Hag’s tenure.
‘Real also don’t fear Barcelona entering the race for Dalot’s signature. Sources have told GMS that Barcelona have not made any contact with Dalot, despite reports.’