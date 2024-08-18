Man Utd doubts over £51m signing revealed as ‘red flags’ turn green after Fulham win

Manchester United may now be thinking twice about a move for £51m midfielder Manuel Ugarte after Casemiro’s display against Fulham on Friday.

Casemiro endured a difficult second season at Old Trafford and was heavily criticised by fans and pundits for his laboured displays last term.

At the end of last season it was widely expected that Casemiro would be moved on, with plenty of interest from Saudi Arabia in the former Real Madrid midfielder.

And United have been linked with a number of replacements to partner Kobbie Main at the heart of Erik ten Hag’s midfield.

Burnley’s Sander Berge, Atalanta’s Ederson and free agent Adrien Rabiot are all said to be on the Red Devils radar, but Ugarte has been their top target since the start of the window.

At one stage United walked away from negotiations as they failed to reach PSG’s £51m asking price, but it’s not thought they have returned to the table despite the Ligue 1 side’s insistence that their valuation remains the same amid the Uruguay’s supposed desperation to complete the move to Old Trafford.

A report on Saturday claimed United are ‘closing in on an agreement’ to sign Ugarte, who would ‘replace’ the player who’s raised ‘red flags’.

‘Ugarte, 23, remains the top target for United and they are pushing to reach an agreement with PSG as talks advance over a deal. ‘Sources say the midfielder has given the green light for the move after Luis Enrique told him he has no place in his plans for the upcoming season. However, the French outfit’s asking price remains a sticking point in the deal and United have been forced to consider other options. ‘Erik ten Hag is prioritising the signing of a new defensive midfielder this summer to replace the ageing Casemiro, following his disappointing displays last season. ‘Football Insider revealed that Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana and Burnley’s Sander Berge are other names on the Red Devils’ list of targets. ‘Casemiro’s performances towards the end of last season raised red flags for United’s coaching staff, and a long-term replacement has become a priority this summer.’

But now French journalist Julien Laurens claims United may now be thinking about whether they need to spend £51m on a player who may be sat on the bench after Casemiro impressed ion the opening day win over Fulham on Friday.

“United have had two offers rejected already, but they were quite a while ago,” Laurens said. “In the last three weeks, it’s been a bit more quieter, maybe because if you look at the game [on Friday], we had a good Casimero, much better than anything that we saw last season, for example.

“It’s not the Casimero that we saw at Madrid two or three years ago, but it’s much better than what we saw… Would you go and spend 65 million or 60 million on Ugarte when Casimero is in this form? You need more bodies, that’s for sure, especially in that defensive midfield role.

“But spend all that money for somebody who might not be a starter in your team, that’s where I think that’s where Ugarte to United possibility is right now. I think they are pondering it because if [Kobbie] Mainoo and Casimiro can offer you a really good season, then the backup doesn’t have to be worth 65 million.”