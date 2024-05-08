According to reports, Manchester United could ‘change’ their goalkeeper this summer and they are interested in Real Sociedad star Alex Remiro.

The Red Devils were active during last year’s summer transfer window and one of their priorities was to sign a replacement for David De Gea following his exit upon the expiry of his contract.

Man Utd opted to sign Andre Onana from Serie A giants Inter Milan and an initial fee of around £44m was invested to sign him.

Onana was coming off a great season in Italy and previously worked with Erik ten Hag during their time together at Ajax.

It was also felt that the Cameroon international would suit Ten Hag’s preferred playing style more than De Gea as he is more comfortable with the ball at his feet.

Could Man Utd replace Onana this summer?

Onana’s debut season at Man Utd has proven difficult, though. He has made several major mistakes in key games and he has been consistently criticised by supporters and media.

And according to a report from Spanish outlet Marca, Onana has been ‘highly criticised’ as his move to Man Utd has ‘not worked’, so they are considering making a ‘change’ ahead of next season.

Regarding a potential replacement, the report claims Real Sociedad standout Remiro is ‘on the agenda’ as his form has ‘caught the attention of big European clubs’.

Man Utd are said to have Remiro ‘in mind if there’s a revolution’ but would ‘seek a negotiation’ with Real Sociedad as his €70m (£60m) release clause is considered to be too high.

Several Man Utd stars are on the chopping block ahead of the summer and it’s also been suggested that Marcus Rashford could be on the move.

However, journalist Ben Jacobs claims Rashford is “committed to Man Utd” and that is “impacting the volume of suitors” interested in signing him.

“At the moment, I think Marcus Rashford is committed to Manchester United, and that’s impacting the volume of suitors who are knocking on the door,” Jacobs told GiveMeSport.

“So although it’s true for the right offer, there’s a variety of players in the squad – potentially Rashford included – that Manchester United may consider a sale for.

“The reality is that players have to want to leave football clubs as well. Rashford only just signed a new deal off the back of last season’s sensational form, so those at Manchester United both past and present will be looking to get the best out of Rashford, rather than just put him on the market.”

