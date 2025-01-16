Manchester United have reportedly emerged as the ‘main candidate’ to sign Darwin Nunez from Liverpool as the Red Devils look to strike a ‘symbolic blow’ to their bitter rivals.

Nunez – who joined the club for a £64m upfront fee that could rise to a club-record £85m – has never entirely convinced at Anfield and is enduring a particularly difficult third season under new manager Arne Slot.

He’s managed just four goals and four assists in 26 appearances across all competitions, and with Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota all impressing along with the indomitable Mohamed Salah, reports suggest Liverpool would be willing to listen to offers for the Uruguayan.

It was earlier this month that AC Milan were ‘preparing a bid’ for the striker, proposing a six-month loan deal with a £41.5m obligation to buy in the summer, but their interest in United star Marcus Rashford appears to have put that potential deal on the back-burner, with Sergio Conceicao replacing compatriot Paulo Fonseca at the helm another possible explanation for a change of tack.

But Spanish outlet Fichajes claimed earlier this week that Milan remain in the running for the 25-year-old, while Spanish giants Atletico Madrid are also thought to be keeping tabs.

Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal have reportedly made most progress over the deal though.

The Liverpool forward is said to have ‘an incredible contract offer to consider’ from Al-Hilal with the Saudi Arabian outfit ‘ready to pay Nunez around £400k per week if he moves there’, which equates to £20.8m per year.

Liverpool are said to have ‘rejected an extraordinary first offer’ for Nunez, worth around £70m.

It is noted that the ‘expectation was that he would leave Anfield at the end of the season if Slot couldn’t get the best out of him’, but his spell at Liverpool ‘could be ending this month’.

And that possibility appears to have caught the attention of Manchester United, who have ’emerged as the main candidate for his services’.

The report adds: