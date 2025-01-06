Randal Kolo Muani has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

Manchester United and Tottenham are both ‘actively exploring’ a January move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani.

The 26-year-old was on the radar of English teams after he shone for Eintracht Frankfurt during the 2022/23 campaign, scoring 23 goals in his 46 appearances.

PSG fended off competition from rivals to sign Kolo Muani, investing around £76m to sign the forward from the Bundesliga outfit.

His move to PSG has not gone to plan though, with the France international scoring just 11 goals in his 54 outings.

But his lack of goals and limited game time hasn’t put off big clubs looking to sign him in January.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein confirmed on Monday that Spurs and Manchester United are joined by Serie A giants Juventus as the three ‘leading contenders for one of the most high-profile players likely to move during the winter transfer window’.

The report adds:

‘PSG and Kolo Muani’s representatives have been made aware of the admiration, with the France international regarded by his suitors among the best versatile attackers currently on the market.’ ‘He joined the Ligue 1 champions from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2023 for €90million but game time has been limited and, given he is under contract until 2028, it should benefit all parties for the forward to be playing regularly.’

United were heavily linked with Kolo Muani when they instead moved for Rasmus Hojlund in the summer of 2023 and have ‘kept tabs on him’ since.

The Red Devils have scored just 23 goals in 20 Premier League games and it’s thought ‘Kolo Muani’s tactical flexibility — playing up top or on the wings — makes him an appealing addition in Amorim’s system’.

Tottenham are also keen on adding more firepower to their forward line amid the struggles of Son Heung-min and Timo Werner, and with Richarlison and Wilson Odobert out injured.

Transfer expert Pete O’Rourke claimed at the end of last month that Kolo Muani could be a replacement for Marcus Rashford at Old Trafford.

“One of the other names to probably keep an eye on in January will be Randal Kolo Muani at PSG,” O’Rourke said on Football Insider Inside Track podcast. “He’s out of favour at the French club, they are ready to let him move on.

“Could he be the replacement for Marcus Rashford at Old Trafford? If Rashford does end up leaving Manchester United as most people are expecting.

“Muani can play out wide, down the middle, he would definitely add something to that Manchester United team right now.

“It hasn’t worked out for him at PSG but he is a goalscorer, he’s got good experience with the French national team.

“I think there will be a lot of Premier League clubs looking at Muani in January, so he could be a surprise addition at a Man United or somebody like that.”