Manchester United are pushing to sign Goncalo Inacio from Sporting in January despite Ruben Amorim insisting he wouldn’t target his former players in the winter window.

Amorim is desperate to bolster his squad in January as he looks to revert their slide down the Premier League table, but is hampered by their need to stay within the bounds of PSR regulations.

Reports suggest United will need to buy in order to sell, which explains why Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho are no longer ‘untouchable’ as two of few saleable assets in the squad.

Mainoo is drawing interest from Chelsea while Garnacho has been ‘mentioned’ in talks with PSG over a swap deal for Nuno Mendes, and is also thought to be Antonio Conte’s top target to replace seemingly PSG-bound Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

As well as left-back Mendes, according to Portuguese outlet A Bola, Amorim is also keen on reuniting with Inacio, but that would mean the head coach having to welch on a promise he made to Sporting when he left for United in November.

Amorim said: “I will not sign any Sporting player at Man United in January… then, what happens in the summer I don’t know.

“Sporting players are good players. We will see what happens…”

The report claims that United may offer to take Inacio on loan with the option of a €40million (£33.5million) permanent deal in the summer.

It’s stated that agent Miguel Pinho – who can name Amorim, Bruno Fernandes and United target Nuno Mendes on their books – was in England to speak to United this week.

Pinho may have been discussing any number of his clients but A Bola believe that United are prepared to formulate a deal for Inacio, with Borussia Dortmund providing competition for his transfer.

Jonny Evans has been linked with Rangers ahead of his contract expiring this summer, while Victor Lindelof also looks set to leave the club, with Leicester among his suitors.

Another left-footed centre back as competition for Lisandro Martinez may then become the priority with Inacio fitting the bill to bolster the back line.

Amorim was asked about the futures of Mainoo and Garnacho ahead of Man Utd’s clash with Arsenal on Sunday and insisted he wants to keep the promising pair at the club.

He said: “I really love my players. I want to keep my players, especially the talented ones,” he said.

“It’s a special moment in this club, it’s a hard moment, but, of course, I’m really happy with Kobbie, he’s improving, and also with Garna. Our idea is always to keep the best players and the players that we build for this club.

“We know the position that the club is in at the moment, but we will see. I’m very happy, I like our players, especially the guys from our academy.”