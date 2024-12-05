Man Utd transfer: Amorim makes January ‘priority clear’ as he ‘specifically requests’ Spaniard

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim has requested that the Red Devils board find the money to sign Porto forward Samu Omorodion in January, according to reports.

The Red Devils were beaten for the fifth time in 14 Premier League matches at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night as Arsenal won 2-0 to move to seven points behind Liverpool, who drew 3-3 at Newcastle.

It was Man Utd’s first loss under Amorim after the Portuguese boss had led them to two wins against Everton and Bodo/Glimt and a draw against Ipswich in his first three matches in charge.

There are worries that Amorim will struggle to move towards the European places without some investment in players who will suit his formation, playing style and philosophy.

Man Utd have been linked to a number of players as Dan Ashworth looks to give Amorim the tools to do his job with speculation that the Portuguese coach could look at players from Sporting CP.

And now reports in Spain claim that Man Utd boss Amorim ‘has made his priority clear for the upcoming transfer window’ with Porto forward Omorodion his top target.

The Spain international has scored 13 goals in 15 matches in all competitions this season and Amorim ‘has closely observed Omorodion’s development since his beginnings in Spain and his subsequent explosion in Portugal’.

Amorim has ‘specifically requested’ the 20-year-old and the deal ‘is also supported by Manchester United’s board of directors, who are willing to make a significant financial effort to close the deal’.

The report adds that there is ‘talk of a possible offer of around 60 million euros, a figure that could convince Porto to let their star player leave’ and Omorodion is ‘said to be keen on the idea of ​​making the jump to the Premier League and joining one of the biggest clubs in the world’.

Former Man Utd defender Paul Parker thinks Rasmus Hojlund fits better in the current system under Amorim than summer signing Joshua Zirkzee.

Parker told bettingexpert.com: “Hojlund fits much better to this system than Zirkzee does, in my opinion. Amorim needs a work horse up front, which Hojlund is.

“None of them are top class, but Hojlund has the potential to become one, and he is very similar to Gyokeres, so I think this is Hojlund´s chance now.

“I think Amorim will rotate a lot because his way of playing is demanding a lot from the players, but in the important moments and games, I expect Hojlund to be the man.”